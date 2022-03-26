Biden to meet Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw amid Russia war

Joe Biden on Saturday ready to satisfy in Warsaw with two Ukrainian ministers within the first face-to-face assembly between the US president and prime Kyiv officers since Russia’s invasion started.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will probably be making a uncommon journey out of Ukraine in a doable signal of rising confidence within the fightback towards Russian forces.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The White House stated Biden would “drop by” a gathering between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov within the Polish capital.

Biden final met Kuleba in Washington on February 22 – two days earlier than Russia started its assault.

Since then, Kuleba has additionally met with Blinken in Poland subsequent to the border with Ukraine on March 5.

Biden is on the second and ultimate day of a go to to Poland after he met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier within the week.

On Friday, he met with US troopers stationed in Poland close to the Ukrainian border and with assist employees serving to refugees fleeing the battle.

He praised Ukrainians for exhibiting “backbone” towards the Russian invasion and in contrast their resistance to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989.

“This is Tiananmen Square squared,” he stated.

He additionally referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal.”

“And I think we’ll meet the legal definition of that as well,” he stated.

Biden stated he would have preferred to see the devastation brought on by the battle “first hand.”

“They won’t let me, understandably I guess, cross the border,” he stated.

Speaking to the troops, he stated: “You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you’re doing is consequential, really consequential.”

Later on Saturday, he is because of meet with Polish leaders and go to a reception middle for refugees and provides a significant speech on the battle.

Read extra:

Russia fueling nuclear arms race: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Russian forces cut off Ukraine’s Chernihiv city, mayor says

Putin compares attacks on Russian culture to Nazi book burnings