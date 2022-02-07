Biden to meet with German chancellor, urge united front amid tensions with Russia

President Joe Biden will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House Monday at a vital time for the leaders as tensions with Russia persist.

While the Biden administration has warned for weeks that Russia will face “severe” penalties if it invades Ukraine, Germany has typically opted for a softer response, refusing to ship army tools to Ukraine or deploy extra troops to the japanese flank. Germany has additionally proven reluctance to close down Nord Stream 2, a Russian fuel pipeline that may carry fuel on to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Biden has been rallying European allies to reply to Russia’s threats in lockstep together with his extra aggressive plan. Meeting with Scholz Monday, Biden shall be in search of Scholz to specific unity with the U.S. posture in direction of Russia.

On Nord Stream 2, specifically, a senior Biden administration official was blunt.

“We have made our position very clear, which is that if Russia invades Ukraine in one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” the official mentioned on a briefing name with reporters.

While the official acknowledged “the narrative that’s been out there” that Germany’s response to Russia has been missing, they weren’t outright vital of Scholz’s hesitations up to now. But they declined to say whether or not U.S. officers have already satisfied the Germans to get on board with the plan to dam Nord Stream 2 totally if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to maneuver.

“We’re confident that the Germans share our concerns with Russian aggression, that they’re very involved in our ongoing efforts on both deterrence and diplomacy,” the official mentioned. “What I can say is that we will continue to work very closely with Germany to ensure the pipeline does not move forward.”

When requested if the administration is engaged on methods to stop the Nord Stream pipeline from changing into operational no matter if Russia invades, the official underscored the U.S. opposition to the challenge total.

“There is not currently any gas flowing through the pipeline. And there won’t be any gas for months, in part because of the diplomacy that the United States has been able to do on this issue with Germany,” the official famous.

ABC News has discovered Putin now has 70% of the troops essential to presumably launch a full-scale assault on Ukraine in place alongside the Ukrainian border. With U.S. intelligence indicating Putin is getting ready for a large-scale invasion, the senior administration official mentioned key allies like Germany are being stored conscious of the state of affairs.

“I absolutely think that our countries are unified in terms of awareness of the risk of further Russian aggression to Ukraine. We have been for a long time sharing intelligence with Germany with the rest of our allies,” the official mentioned. “And I think there is absolutely absolute agreement, that if there is further Russian aggression, that there’s a number of things that need to be done in terms of deployment of additional troops to the eastern flank, and to the imposition of a large package of economic sanctions.”

Scholz’s go to will come nearly two months to the day since he took workplace, highlighting the significance of the U.S.-German relationship.

Biden first met with Scholz in October on the G-2 summit, when former Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the then-finance minister to accompany her to her assembly with Biden, giving the leaders an opportunity to fulfill forward of Scholz taking the helm.