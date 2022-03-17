Biden to speak with China’s Xi about Ukraine war: White House    

US President Joe Biden will converse Friday together with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about points together with Russia’s struggle in Ukraine, the White House stated.

Beijing has refused to sentence its shut ally Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, whereas blaming the US and NATO’s eastward enlargement for worsening tensions.

“The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” the White House stated in an announcement.

Developing