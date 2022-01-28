Biden to Tout Infrastructure Progress in Pittsburgh as Bridge Collapses

President Biden deliberate to be in Pittsburgh to tout the progress of infrastructure laws on Friday, simply as a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed earlier than seven o’clock the identical morning.

Ten folks had been injured and a number of other taken to the hospital after a bridge collapsed in a neighborhood simply east of downtown Pittsburgh, in response to KDKA. The accidents weren’t life-threatening.

Several vehicles had been concerned within the collapse.

AP reported rescuers “formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus” whereas different rappelled “nearly 150 feet.”

The White House claimed, per Punchbowl News, that Friday’s go to to Pittsburgh was to champion Biden’s large infrastructure invoice that was signed into regulation in March:

The president will speak about how his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already strengthening in our provide chains and significant infrastructure – our roads, bridges, ports, airports, and extra – giving us an edge in producing extra in America and exporting it to the world.

After the collapse of the bridge, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted the White House was conscious of the bridge’s collapse and famous they’re speaking with native officers.

Psaki advised reporters on Thursday Biden would go to Pittsburgh to speak about “continued” infrastructure plans.

“While he’s visiting Pittsburgh, he’s going to talk about our continued plans to out-innovate, out-build, and outcompete the world with the sort of competitiveness legislation that he has long championed,” she mentioned.

