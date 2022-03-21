Biden to visit Poland this week

Poland shares a border with Ukraine and has been flooded with refugees for the reason that forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine final month.

Biden is ready to journey to Europe on Wednesday after which to satisfy in Brussels, Belgium, with members of NATO and the European Union. He will not be scheduled to go to Ukraine itself.

“The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki tweeted earlier Sunday.

Poland was conquered in 1939 by Germany and the previous Soviet Union. After World War II, the victorious Soviets dominated Poland till the conclusion of the Cold War in 1989. After the autumn of the Soviet Union, Poland joined NATO in 1999.