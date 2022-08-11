Europe
Biden travels to South Carolina for vacation with family
U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Kiawah Island, South
Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon for a summer time trip along with his
household, Trend
reviews citing Xinhua.
Biden is anticipated to remain on the ocean island on the Atlantic
coast for reportedly at the least seven days.
Before leaving the White House, Biden signed a invoice to broaden
well being care advantages for veterans uncovered to poisonous burn pits.
U.S. presidents and their households historically take holidays
away from the White House in summer time.