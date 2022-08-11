U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Kiawah Island, South

Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon for a summer time trip along with his

household, Trend

reviews citing Xinhua.

Biden is anticipated to remain on the ocean island on the Atlantic

coast for reportedly at the least seven days.

Before leaving the White House, Biden signed a invoice to broaden

well being care advantages for veterans uncovered to poisonous burn pits.

U.S. presidents and their households historically take holidays

away from the White House in summer time.