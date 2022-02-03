Biden: U.S. forces kill ISIS leader in Syria raid

President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed {that a} large-scale counterterrorism raid carried out by U.S. particular operations forces in northwestern Syria had resulted within the demise of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the chief of the Islamic State.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement launched by the White House.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden stated. “All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

Biden is scheduled to ship an handle on the raid from the White House later Thursday morning, following his remarks on the National Prayer Breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris.