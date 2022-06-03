Biden urges ban on assault-style weapons and gun age limits
President Joe Biden has stated the US ought to ban assault-style
weapons and high-capacity magazines to deal with the “carnage” of gun
violence, Trend
studies citing BBC.
In a primetime speech to the nation from the White House, Mr
Biden stated too many on a regular basis locations in America had develop into “killing
fields”.
He stated if Congress can’t outlaw such weapons, it ought to search
to lift the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.
Mr Biden spoke after a string of mass shootings within the
nation.
In remarks from the White House, he additionally known as for increasing
federal background checks and nationwide crimson flag legal guidelines, which permit
legislation enforcement to take away weapons from anybody deemed harmful.
“This is not about taking away anyone’s guns,” stated Mr
Biden.
“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights,” he added. “It’s
about defending kids.”