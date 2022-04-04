Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

US President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of battle crimes and referred to as for a trial, including to the worldwide outcry over civilian killings within the Ukrainian city of Bucha as extra graphic pictures of their deaths emerged.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden informed reporters on the White House. “This warrants him – he is a war criminal.”

The discovery of a mass grave and tied our bodies shot at shut vary in Bucha, exterior Kyiv, a city Ukrainian forces reclaimed from Russian troops, regarded set to impress the United States and Europe into imposing further sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

“We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial,” Biden stated.

Putin “is brutal. And what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone’s seen it,” Biden stated as his United Nations envoy introduced Washington would search Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council.

The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations associated to the homicide of civilians, together with in Bucha, the place it stated the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to as the killings “genocide” in a speech from Bucha on Monday as journalists entered town and documented its destruction.

US protection officers stated the Pentagon couldn’t independently verify the atrocities.

Biden beforehand referred to as Putin a battle legal following Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor – phrases the Kremlin has stated additional broken US-Russian ties. The US Senate referred to as Putin a battle legal in a decision final month.

Citing what he referred to as “horrifying” pictures, Jim Risch, the main Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee stated in an announcement: “The international community must also take concrete steps to hold Putin and his cronies accountable for their war crimes.”

Democrat Bob Menendez, committee chairman, stated: “Putin must be held accountable for this tragic and barbaric assault on innocent civilians.”

