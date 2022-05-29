Biden visits Uvalde to grieve with locals after school shooting

“I feel sorry for them because they have to live with that mistake of just standing by,” Moreno, whose great-granddaughter was amongst these killed in Tuesday’s capturing.

Police say the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the varsity with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle after earlier killing his grandmother on the home they shared.

Official accounts of how police responded to the capturing have flip-flopped wildly, with calls mounting for an impartial probe.

Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly referred to as for main adjustments to America’s gun legal guidelines, however has been powerless to cease mass shootings or persuade Republicans that stricter controls may stem the carnage.

The Texas go to is his third presidential journey to a mass capturing website, together with earlier this month when he visited Buffalo, New York, after a gunman killed 10 black folks in a Saturday afternoon attack at a grocery store.