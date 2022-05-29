Biden visits Uvalde to grieve with locals after school shooting
“I feel sorry for them because they have to live with that mistake of just standing by,” Moreno, whose great-granddaughter was amongst these killed in Tuesday’s capturing.
Police say the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the varsity with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle after earlier killing his grandmother on the home they shared.
Official accounts of how police responded to the capturing have flip-flopped wildly, with calls mounting for an impartial probe.
Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly referred to as for main adjustments to America’s gun legal guidelines, however has been powerless to cease mass shootings or persuade Republicans that stricter controls may stem the carnage.
The Texas go to is his third presidential journey to a mass capturing website, together with earlier this month when he visited Buffalo, New York, after a gunman killed 10 black folks in a Saturday afternoon attack at a grocery store.
The Uvalde capturing has as soon as once more put gun management on the prime of the nation’s agenda, months forward of the November mid-term elections, with supporters of stronger gun legal guidelines arguing that the newest bloodshed represents a tipping level.
“The president has a real opportunity. The country is desperately asking for a leader to stop the slaughter from gun violence,” mentioned Igor Volsky, government director of Guns Down America.
Leading Republicans like US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and former president Donald Trump have rejected calls for brand new gun management measures and as an alternative steered investing in psychological well being care or tightening faculty safety.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, met Biden on the airport on Sunday.
Abbott – a staunch pro-gun advocate – has denied that newly enacted Texas gun legal guidelines, together with a controversial measure eradicating licensing necessities for carrying a hid weapon, had been related to Tuesday’s bloodshed. Instead, Abbott pointed to psychological sickness.
Ramos, a highschool dropout, had no prison document and no historical past of psychological sickness, however did publish threatening messages on social media forward of the capturing.
Reuters, AP
