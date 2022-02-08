Biden vows to shut down Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades, as U.S. and Germany pledge unity

When Scholz was repeatedly pressed on whether or not he was committing to halting the pipeline if President Vladimir Putin’s troops moved ahead, he stored his reply imprecise.

“We will act together,” Scholz stated, echoing Biden’s message on unity. “We will not be taking different steps. And they will be very, very hard to Russia.”

The German chief, who took over from Angela Merkel final December, has been extra reluctant than another Western allies in terms of the scope of sanctions Russia can be hit with if Putin strikes ahead with an invasion, together with a dedication to shutting down the pipeline. Germany has additionally refused to ship weapons to Ukraine — sounding the alarm for critics who’ve accused Berlin of not taking part in an lively sufficient function in supporting Kyiv and deterring Moscow from attacking its neighbor.

Nord Stream 2 has been a headache for Biden — simply because it has been for previous U.S. presidents — as Washington fears the pipeline will improve Europe’s dependency on Russia, already the supply of many of the pure gasoline fueling Europe.

But whatever the rising stress from its allies, it seems Berlin is sticking to its murky messaging on its Nord Stream 2. Scholz didn’t budge in an interview with CNN on Monday afternoon, repeating once more that Germany and its allies would act “together” in responding to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy known as off a deliberate assembly with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday as a result of Berlin’s place on the pipeline hasn’t modified, a supply conversant in the matter advised POLITICO. Ukraine has expressed considerations about vitality safety, and worries that the pipeline, which bypasses the nation, might result in much less income for its struggling economic system.

“What we do today is giving this very strong answer to Russia, saying if you invade Ukraine, this will have a very high price for you which will have high impact on your economy and the chances for your development,” Scholz stated on CNN, when Jake Tapper requested why he wouldn’t explicitly say they might cancel the pipeline. “And we are ready to take steps that will have costs for us.”

During the joint information convention, Biden stated the 2 leaders agreed on a “strong package of sanctions,” although supplied little element on what these is likely to be.

Both Scholz and Biden addressed Russia’s looming risk to Ukraine throughout Monday’s press convention, with Biden finally telling Americans it will be “wise” to depart Ukraine. Scholz’s go to comes as Biden administration officers warn that Russia has assembled 70 % of the troops wanted to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and as Biden works to current a united NATO response to the disaster.

“I think it would be wise to leave the country. I don’t mean — not talking about our diplomatic corps. I’m talking about Americans who are there,” Biden stated. “I hate to see them get caught in a crossfire if in fact they did invade.”

And Scholz, who hasn’t been as vocal concerning the rising risk, supplied a transparent reply on his stage of concern.

“It is clear that there is a military threat to Ukraine,” the chancellor stated. “This cannot be kept silent and it is obvious. We see how many Russian troops are deployed along the Ukrainian border, and this is a serious threat to security in Europe.”

In a leaked diplomatic cable final week, the German ambassador in Washington warned {that a} rising variety of politicians in Washington have branded Germany as an “unreliable partner.” Scholz defended himself forward of Monday’s assembly in an interview with The Washington Post revealed on Sunday.

The German chief stated his nation was working with its NATO allies, the European Union and the U.S. on a response to Russia. “Our strict response is saying it will have very high prices if they intervene and that we work very hard to get a way out of this situation,” Scholz stated.

Biden jumped to Scholz’s protection throughout Monday’s information convention, answering a query directed on the German chancellor. A reporter known as out Scholz’s reluctance to spell out his plans for Nord Stream 2, noting that transparency may “win back trust” as a powerful ally to the U.S.

“There is no need to win back trust. He has the complete trust of the United States,” Biden stated. “Germany is one of our most important allies in the world. There is no doubt about Germany’s partnership with the United States. None. With regard to helping Ukraine, one of the largest contributors financially to Ukraine has been Germany. Germany has been in the forefront of making sure, providing economic assistance. But in terms of the U.S. media saying Germany is not reliable, Germany is completely reliable.”

The two leaders additionally mentioned Germany’s G-7 presidency, the worldwide Covid response and well being safety, local weather change and world financial restoration, and in addition agreed to cooperate on China and the promotion of stability within the Western Balkans, a White House readout of the assembly stated.

The German chancellor is scheduled to go to Ukraine subsequent week earlier than he makes the journey to Moscow for a gathering with Putin. Scholz advised the Post that in his assembly in Moscow, he would warn Putin that Russia would pay “a very high price” if he moved troops into Ukraine.

Hans von der Burchard and Alex Ward contributed to this report.