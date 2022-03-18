Biden warns China of consequences if it helps Russia in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden spoke to his Chinese counterpart on Friday throughout a video name in an effort to persuade Beijing that there can be severe consequences for helping Russia militarily or economically because it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The White House mentioned the safe video name lasted slightly below two hours.

“He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” the White House mentioned in a readout of the decision launched nearly 5 hours later.

“The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis,” the White House mentioned.

Biden and Xi Jinping additionally agreed on the significance of sustaining open traces of communication, to handle the competitors between Washington and Beijing, the White House mentioned.

A senior Biden administration official informed reporters that the decision was “direct, substantive and detailed.”

Earlier this week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s high diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome to additionally warn towards Beijing serving to Russia.

“We will see what decisions China makes in the days and weeks ahead,” the administration official mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity.

Chinese state media was releasing information earlier than the decision ended and shortly after.

The Chinese president reportedly informed Biden that the US and NATO ought to sit down with Russia to search out methods to finish the Ukraine struggle.

But Biden and US officers have been warning that they’ve proof to counsel that Russia has requested China for army help.

China reportedly voiced its willingness to supply such assist.

And on Friday, POLITICO quoted a senior EU official as saying that European leaders now have “very reliable evidence,” additional validating the US warning.

EU leaders have “very reliable evidence” that China is contemplating army help to Russia, a senior EU official informed POLITICO, threatening potential commerce measures if weapons’ deliveries go forward.

“We are concerned about the fact that China is flirting with the Russians,” the EU official informed POLITICO, including that the EU would slap extra sanctions on China if it went forward. “This is the only language Beijing understands,” the official mentioned.

