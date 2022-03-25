Biden warns of global food shortages fuelled by Ukraine war as US announces energy deal with Europe

If the warfare is extended, nations that depend on reasonably priced wheat exports from the 2 nations may face shortages in coming months. Biden stated that in a bid to offset the drop in provides, the US would search to spice up manufacturing for different nations and in addition present extra monetary support. “We’re prepared to provide another $1 billion for those who fled and those who are affected around the world as a consequence of the negative impact of this war on food security,” Biden stated after arriving in Poland. Refugees from Ukraine wait at a shelter in Krakow, Poland.

Credit:Getty “The bad news is they’re the breadbasket of the world, Ukraine and Russia, but we in the United States are going to do our part because we are the third largest producer of wheat in the world in the world and our Canadian friends are going to do the same thing.” The president’s feedback got here after he touched down in Rzeszow — about 100km from Poland’s border with Ukraine — on a visit meant to spotlight the refugee disaster sparked by Putin’s incursion.

His first cease was to fulfill troopers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division stationed in an space of Rzeszow airport, the place he shared pizza and chatted with a number of navy personnel. Loading “I don’t want to sound philosophical here, but you are in midst of a fight between democracy and an oligarch,” he advised the troops, describing them because the “finest fighting force in the history of the world.” He later attended a briefing on Ukraine’s humanitarian disaster, which has thus far led to greater than 3.6 million individuals fleeing Ukraine because the warfare started a month in the past, the huge bulk of whom have escaped to Poland and plan to remain there. “The suffering that’s taking place now is at your doorstep,” Biden advised Polish officers throughout a briefing on the humanitarian response. “You’re the ones that are risking your lives, and in some cases all you know, to try to help.”