Biden Warns Vladimir Putin Of “Swift And Severe Costs” If Ukraine Attacked

The Biden-Putin talks produced “no fundamental change” in dynamics, a senior US official stated (File)

Moscow:

Efforts to defuse the disaster in Ukraine by way of a frenzy of phone diplomacy didn’t ease tensions Saturday, with the White House insisting that Russia faces “swift and severe costs” if its troops perform an invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that such a transfer could be on the horizon, calling the concept “provocative speculation” that would result in a battle within the ex-Soviet nation, in accordance with a Russian readout of a name with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Weeks of tensions which have seen Russia almost encompass its western neighbour with greater than 100,000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion may start “any day” and Russia launched its largest naval drills in years throughout the Black Sea.

“If Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia,” US President Joe Biden informed Putin, in accordance with the White House.

While the United States was ready to have interaction in diplomacy, “we are equally prepared for other scenarios”, Biden stated, as the 2 nations stare down one of many gravest crises in East-West relations for the reason that Cold War.

While the Biden-Putin talks have been “professional and substantive”, lasting simply over an hour, they produced “no fundamental change” in dynamics, a senior US official informed reporters.

Russia’s defence ministry added to the febrile environment by asserting that it had chased off a US submarine that it alleged had crossed into its territorial waters close to the Kuril Islands within the northern Pacific.

The ministry stated it had summoned the US defence attaché in Moscow over the incident, whereas the Pentagon stated solely that it was conscious of press studies.

Putin started his afternoon by holding talks with Macron that the French presidency stated lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Macron’s workplace stated “both expressed a desire to continue dialogue” however, like Washington, reported no clear progress.

– ‘Possible provocations’ –

Russia on Saturday added to the ominous tone by pulling a few of its diplomatic workers out of Ukraine.

The overseas ministry in Moscow stated its resolution was prompted by fears of “possible provocations from the Kyiv regime”.

But Washington and a bunch of European international locations together with Israel cited the rising risk of a Russian invasion as they referred to as on their residents to depart Ukraine as quickly attainable.

Britain and the United States additionally pulled out most of their remaining army advisors whereas the US embassy ordered “most” of its Kyiv workers to depart.

Dutch provider KLM introduced that it was suspending business flights to Ukraine till additional discover.

The prospect of fleeing Westerners prompted Kyiv to problem an attraction to its residents to “remain calm”.

“Right now, the people’s biggest enemy is panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on a go to to troops stationed close to the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Several thousand Ukrainians braved the winter chilly to march by way of Kyiv in a present of unity amid the rising fears of warfare.

“Panic is useless,” stated pupil Maria Shcherbenko as the gang waved Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flags and sang the nationwide anthem. “We must unite and fight for independence.”

– ‘Any day now’ –

Washington on Friday issued its most dire warning but that Russia had assembled sufficient forces to launch a severe assault.

“Our view that military action could occur any day now, and could occur before the end of the Olympics, is only growing in terms of its robustness,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned.

US army assessments had earlier stated the Kremlin might wish to watch for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games to finish on February 20 earlier than launching an offensive in order to not offend Russia’s ally China.

Ukrainian leaders have been attempting to speak down the prospects of an all-out warfare due to the damaging impact such fears have been having on the nation’s teetering economic system and public morale.

But the temper throughout the nation remained tense.

The mayor’s workplace of Kyiv introduced that it had ready an emergency evacuation plan for the capital’s three million residents as a precaution.

Sullivan stopped brief on Friday of claiming that the United States has concluded that Putin has made the choice to assault.

But some US and German media cited intelligence sources and officers as saying {that a} warfare may start sooner or later after Putin concludes talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday.

The German chief is because of journey to Kyiv on Monday after which go to Putin as Europe strives to maintain strains of communication open with Moscow.

Russia is in search of binding safety ensures from the West that embody a pledge to roll NATO forces out of japanese Europe and to by no means develop into Ukraine.

Washington has flatly rejected the calls for whereas providing to debate a brand new European disarmament settlement with Moscow.

Sullivan additionally repeated warnings that Russia risked extreme Western sanctions and stated that NATO is now “more cohesive, more purposeful, more dynamic than any time in recent memory”.

Germany’s Scholz has added his voice to European pledges to punish Russia with extreme financial sanctions concentrating on its monetary and power sector if it assaults.

