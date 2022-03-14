Europe

Biden weighing Europe trip that would show support for Ukraine

The White House is contemplating having President Joe Biden journey to Europe within the coming weeks as a present of help for Ukraine and its allies, in accordance with two administration officers.

The journey has not been confirmed and will not occur, relying on the state of Russia’s invasion, the officers cautioned. If it does, one doable cease for Biden could be Brussels, dwelling to NATO and the European Union. The White House has prioritized rallying collectively European allies to help Kyiv and isolate Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden has solely made two worldwide journeys since taking workplace, a precaution largely tied to the pandemic that has dominated his first yr in workplace. Both had been to Europe final yr, and one included a cease to Brussels to reaffirm American help for NATO and the EU, establishments of which former President Donald Trump was loudly important via his 4 years in workplace.



