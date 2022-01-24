Biden Weighs Deploying Thousands of Troops to Eastern Europe and Baltics

President Biden is contemplating deploying a number of thousand U.S. troops, in addition to warships and plane, to NATO allies within the Baltics and Eastern Europe, in response to administration officers, Trend stories citing The New York Times.

In a gathering on Saturday at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, senior Pentagon officers offered Mr. Biden with a number of choices that may shift American navy, the administration officers mentioned.

The choices embody sending 1,000 to five,000 troops to Eastern European international locations, with the potential to extend that quantity tenfold if issues deteriorate.

The officers spoke on the situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to speak publicly about inside deliberations.