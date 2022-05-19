Biden welcomes Finland, Sweden to join NATO, as Turkey balks

US President Joe Biden met the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Thursday to advance their applications to join the NATO army alliance, as Turkey repeated its opposition to the transfer.

Biden, who has lauded cooperation between Europe and the US in standing as much as Moscow throughout a Russian invasion of Ukraine, stood with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in a sunny White House Rose Garden bedecked with flags.

He cheered the “momentous” day, giving his sturdy assist for the 2 nice democracies” to “join the strongest most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world.”

“They meet every NATO requirement and then some,” Biden mentioned, including he’s submitting paperwork at this time to the US Congress “for speedy approval once NATO approves their accession.”

Turkey has expressed sturdy opposition to together with Finland and Sweden within the alliance, asking Sweden to halt assist for Kurdish militants it considers to be part of a terrorist group and each to elevate their bans on some gross sales of arms to Turkey.

All 30 NATO members must approve any new entrant. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday that Turkey had informed allies that it will reject Sweden and Finland’s membership.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed reporters on Wednesday that US officers have been assured Turkey’s issues could be addressed, and Biden informed reporters “I think we’re going to be okay,” on the difficulty.

