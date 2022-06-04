Biden Wishes Elon Musk “Lots Of Luck” For Moon Trip

Joe Biden additionally dismissed Elon Musk’s warning of an financial recession in US.

Washington:

President Joe Biden took his on-and-off tensions with billionaire Elon Musk to a different stage Friday, wishing the SpaceX founder “lots of luck” on the Moon after he expressed pessimism in regards to the US financial system down on Earth.

Musk has made clear he is no Biden fan and a report Friday from Reuters stated he instructed Tesla executives he has a “super bad feeling” in regards to the US financial system and desires to slash the electrical auto maker’s workforce by 10 p.c.

Biden, celebrating May jobs information that economists see as probably indicating a wholesome path ahead for the post-pandemic financial system, responded to Musk’s reported remark by pointing to development amongst Tesla rivals.

“Let me tell you, while Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden stated.

“The former Chrysler corporation, Stellantis, they are also making similar investments in electric vehicles,” Biden stated.

“So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the Moon,” Biden stated of Musk, whose SpaceX has been picked by NASA to construct the lander for a Moon journey.

