Biden, Yoon to meet amid N.Korea worries

US President Joe Biden is prone to get a heat welcome from South Korea’s management on his first journey to Asia, however he could face a much less pleasant greeting from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Biden lands in South Korea on Friday night, the place he meets new President Yoon Suk-yeol, a relative newcomer to politics, for the primary time in particular person. The two will tour a Samsung Electronics plant collectively on Friday earlier than a full day of occasions on Saturday.

“I think (Biden’s visit) will serve as an opportunity for the Korea-US alliance to become stronger and more inclusive because there are many changes happening in the international community,” Yoon advised reporters exterior his workplace on Friday.

Biden and Yoon could rapidly transfer from formalities to coping with a weighty challenge with North Korea on the high of the agenda. Leader Kim Jong-un deserted a freeze on intercontinental ballistic missile testing and seems poised to renew testing of nuclear bombs, maybe whereas Biden is within the area.

US co-operation with South Korea and Japan “will only strengthen in the face of further provocations” by North Korea, Biden nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan advised reporters on the way in which to South Korea when requested about the potential for a weapons take a look at.

The United States has advised allies and China that such a provocation through the US go to would “cause adjustments to the way that our military is postured in the region”, he stated.

Yoon has signalled he would take a harder line on North Korea than his predecessor and is anticipated to ask for Biden’s assist. Yoon has warned of a pre-emptive strike if there’s a signal of an imminent assault and vowed to strengthen the South’s deterrent functionality.

North Korea has revealed a COVID-19 outbreak previously week, however it has ignored calls to return to diplomacy.

Washington has stated it’s open to direct talks with Kim, however it has not publicly provided new concepts about methods to coax the nation’s management into dialog. Biden determined to not go to the closely fortified demilitarised zone separating the South from North Korea.

Countering China’s presence within the area is a key Biden theme on the journey, however South Korea is prone to supply a cautious public tone on the subject given Beijing is Seoul’s high buying and selling companion.