Biden, Zelensky pursue ‘diplomacy and deterrence’ in Ukraine crisis: White House

US President Joe Biden spoke at size Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia’s army buildup alongside Ukraine’s borders, with the pair committing to pursue “diplomacy and deterrence,” the White House stated.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” in accordance with a readout of the roughly 50-minute name.

“President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House added, referring to the American president’s place he has established on a number of events when addressing Moscow’s brinkmanship.

With Western fears rising that Russia is about to invade the ex-Soviet state, the readout added that Biden “made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Washington and its allies have warned that Russia has massed nicely over 100,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine.

Earlier Sunday, high American officers supplied grim assessments of the scenario, with US nationwide safety advisor Jake Sullivan saying a Russian invasion of Ukraine may start “any day now,” and would possible begin with “a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks” resulting in civilian deaths.

Biden on Saturday held an hour-long name with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But with that dialog failing to maneuver the needle or considerably tamp down sky-high tensions, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that was “certainly not a sign that things are moving in the right direction.”

