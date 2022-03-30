Biden, Zelenskyy discuss sanctions, aid, talks with Russia

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday mentioned extra US assist, sanctions and Kyiv’s peace talks with Russia in an hour-long name, the 2 sides stated.

The US intends to present Ukraine $500 million in direct budgetary assist, Biden instructed his Ukrainian counterpart, in accordance with a White House assertion.

Biden additionally reviewed sanctions and humanitarian help that had been introduced final week, whereas Zelenskyy up to date Biden on the standing of negotiations with Russia, the White House stated in an announcement following the decision.

“Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid,” Zelenskyy wrote in a submit on Twitter.

The White House individually stated the 2 mentioned Washington’s efforts “to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country.”

Their name got here as Russian forces continued bombardments close to Kyiv and one other northern Ukraine metropolis someday after promising to scale down operations practically 5 weeks after invading its southern neighbor.

The West has dismissed Moscow’s promise as a ploy to regroup by invaders taking heavy losses.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is just not designed to occupy territory however to destroy its southern neighbor’s navy capabilities and seize what it regards as harmful nationalists.

A US official, citing declassified intelligence, on Wednesday stated Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by advisers who had been too scared to tell him how poorly the struggle in Ukraine goes and the way damaging Western sanctions have been.

