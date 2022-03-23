Biden’s Brussels trip to highlight new Russia sanctions, NATO posture plans

US President Joe Biden and his European counterparts will announce new sanctions against Russia and new measures to tighten current sanctions throughout his journey to Brussels this week, nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan stated on Tuesday.

Biden additionally will focus on longer-term changes to NATO power posture and contingencies within the case of nuclear weapons use, Sullivan stated. Biden additionally will announce “joint action” on enhancing power safety in Europe, which is very reliant on Russian fuel.

The United States and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions towards Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine and equipped billions of {dollars} in weapons and help for Ukraine’s protection. Biden has pledged to not ship US troopers into Ukraine, however promised to maintain Washington’s dedication to defend NATO members in the event that they have been attacked.

Biden leaves on Wednesday for Brussels, the place NATO and the European Union are based mostly, for conferences on Thursday with fellow leaders. He will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders, and deal with European Union leaders at a gathering of the European Council, Sullivan stated.

“He will have the opportunity to coordinate on the next phase of military assistance to Ukraine. He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” Sullivan informed reporters.

Asked about using nuclear weapons, Sullivan stated Russian President Vladimir Putin had raised the specter of their deployment, however the United States had not modified its nuclear posture up to now.

Three days into what Moscow calls a “special operation” to “demilitarize” Ukraine, Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on excessive alert within the face of Western reprisals. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed CNN that Russia’s safety coverage dictates that the nation would solely use nuclear weapons if its very existence have been threatened.

Sullivan stated the United States was monitoring the problem.

“But we are constantly monitoring for that potential contingency and of course we take it as seriously as one could possibly take it,” Sullivan stated. “We will be consulting with allies and partners on that potential contingency … and discussing what our potential response are.”

Sullivan stated the brand new sanctions can be rolled out on Thursday and concentrate on implementing earlier penalties.

Biden may even announce additional US contributions to ease humanitarian situations for refugees and civilians inside Ukraine, a lot of whom are trapped in besieged cities.

After Brussels, Biden will journey to Warsaw in a present of help for an ally that shares a border with Ukraine. While in Poland he’ll “engage with US troops who are now helping to defend NATO territory” and meet with consultants concerned within the humanitarian response to the struggle, Sullivan stated. The US president may even meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Duda authorities has urged Poland substitute Russia within the G20 group of enormous economies.

Sullivan stated the United States wished to seek the advice of with its allies about Russia’s G20 membership. “We believe that it cannot be business as usual in international institutions and in the international community,” Sullivan stated.

Sullivan stated Biden was going to Europe “to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes.”

