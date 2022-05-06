Biden’s New Press Secretary in a Domestic Partnership with CNN Anchor

President Joe Biden’s newly tapped press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is in a home partnership with CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, additional illustrating the extent of the White House’s incestuous relationship with the mainstream media.

Though particulars of Jean-Pierre’s relationship with Malveaux stay restricted presently, the 2 have been in a same-sex partnership and at the moment have an adopted daughter between them in Washington, D.C. Malveaux earned a level in sociology at Harvard University earlier than attending Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Having beforehand served as a White House correspondent and first substitute for Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room, Malveaux has additionally co-anchored CNN’s Around the World and editions of CNN Newsroom, in response to The Sun.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow beforehand wrote about Suzanne Malveaux and her reference to the Biden White House in his e-book Breaking the News after Jean-Pierre had been tapped because the president’s deputy press secretary.

“Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s deputy press secretary, is married to CNN national correspondent and anchor Suzanne Malveaux,” Marlow previously wrote. “During the Obama administration, Malveaux was assigned to cover the White House, where Jean-Pierre worked in the Office of Political Affairs.”

In honor of Pride Month 2021, Jean-Pierre detailed how she navigated her life as an open lesbian because the age of 16.

“I came out to my Mom when I was 16 years old. The revolted look on her face sent me running back into the proverbial closet and slamming the door shut. After that, my sexuality became a family secret and it would stay that way for years,” she tweeted.

“I dated, but I hid those relationships from my family. Just as American society has evolved over the course of the past couple of decades to embrace the LGBTQ community (never forgetting we still have work to do), my family has evolved to embrace my membership in it,” lastly including:

I’m proud to be an out Black Queer lady and I’ve been for fairly a while. I’m blissful to say, my Mother is now pleased with ALL of who I’m; she loves my accomplice and he or she loves being a doting grandmother to the daughter we’re elevating. My journey in the direction of feeling accepted on my own and family members wasn’t a straightforward one, nevertheless it was worthwhile. No matter the place you might be in your journey, I see you, we see you and we rejoice you – Happy Pride!

