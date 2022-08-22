Biden’s Ottawa whisperer

But Cohen, who arrived in Ottawa on Dec. 1, has much more on his plate than potatoes: The two international locations are within the midst of great conversations — if not outright disputes — over lumber, dairy, oil pipelines, China, protection spending, crucial minerals, digital taxes, gun smuggling and local weather change.

As Biden’s envoy, he’s the designated level particular person in repairing a broken friendship.

Canadians had been relying on the brand new president to assuage tensions after 4 years of turbulence below Donald Trump. Biden’s predecessor threatened to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement, slapped tariffs on Canadian metal and aluminum, and lobbed public insults at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But on his first day in workplace, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline challenge and vowed to strengthen made-in-America guidelines. Biden’s “Build Back Better” marketing campaign developed into laws that included a tax credit score for American-made electrical autos.

It all however set off a commerce struggle.

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes palms with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throughout a gathering within the Oval Office of the White House in November 2021 in Washington, D.C.

The relationship is a giant deal. Canada is America’s top trading partner and No. 1 export market, the place 17.5 p.c of all world U.S. items exports went final yr.

Even now, with the U.S. midterms closing in, fear nonetheless programs by means of Canadian enterprise circles over what they see because the president’s protectionist agenda.

POLITICO sat down with Cohen to higher perceive what he’s in Ottawa to do. We additionally spoke to lobbyists and enterprise leaders about that work and the obstacles in the way in which.

Frictions are removed from one-sided.

The American enterprise neighborhood has considerations about Trudeau’s menace to impose a unilateral tax on digital giants, most of that are U.S. firms.

The international locations have additionally been at odds over what the U.S. has known as Canada’s still-too-low protection spending, particularly as NATO furiously arms Ukraine in opposition to Russia. And they’ve not at all times been aligned on post-Covid administration of the border, the place final yr $2.6 billion value of commerce moved forwards and backwards day by day.

On prime of that, longer-running disputes over dairy and softwood lumber have lately flared up.

Trudeau — who raised Canada’s EV frustration with Biden throughout a D.C. go to final fall — had been involved in regards to the path of the brand new administration even earlier than Cohen arrived on the scene.

Days after Cohen turned up in Ottawa, Trudeau formally tasked a number of of his Cabinet ministers to engage the U.S. on “bilateral trade issues and protectionist measures.”

The ministers had their directives. So did the brand new ambassador.

Gritty roots, ‘rock star’ connections

Cohen made his title as a public servant whereas working as chief of employees within the Nineteen Nineties for then-Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell. Although he labored behind the scenes, Cohen emerged as a distinguished determine in a metropolis that was struggling to drag itself out of powerful instances and a budgetary sinkhole.

Ed Rendell says of us who come to Cohen’s conferences higher be prepared as a result of the ambassador is understood for his meticulous preparation.

The Philadelphia job led him to different positions — as companion for Ballard, Spahr, Andrews & Ingersoll and later as Comcast’s chief lobbyist in Washington.

Along the way in which, Cohen constructed a Rolodex of highly effective contacts — Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden — and befriended lawmakers who have been on their means up.

He developed right into a political fundraiser with “rock star status” in Washington.

“I have been here so much,” then-president Obama mentioned of Cohen’s Philadelphia house throughout a Democratic fundraiser there in 2013, according to a profile in the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The only thing I haven’t done in this house is have (Passover) seder dinner.”

Apparently, Cohen and his spouse Rhonda know how one can throw a celebration.

Rendell, Cohen’s former boss who later turned Pennsylvania’s governor, tells POLITICO he’s attended virtually all the large fundraisers the Cohens have hosted at their home, together with one for Biden in 2019 on the day he announced his presidential campaign.

“I’m sure she’ll replicate it in Ottawa, but Rhonda Cohen makes the best pigs in a blanket I’ve ever tasted,” Rendell mentioned. “And I would consider myself an expert.”

Philly lawyer Stephen Cozen, Cohen’s good friend of some 45 years, has been a daily on the gatherings.

“Not only great parties, but we’ve raised tons of money,” mentioned Cozen, who additionally spoke of Cohen’s community. “His relationship with Barack is a good one. … He’s very, very close to Joe and has known Joe longer.”

Cozen mentioned Cohen helped increase cash for these “who did work and helped the city or the state” even when there have been variations philosophically or on coverage.

The ambassador should put politics apart — he solely has a couple of years to get the U.S.-Canada relationship again on monitor.

‘Feared in a good way’

Cohen is not only a bundler. He’s established himself as an issue solver.

Rendell says of us who come to Cohen’s conferences higher be prepared as a result of the ambassador is understood for his meticulous preparation.

“The commissioners learned very quickly that they couldn’t shuck and jive David.” Ed Rendell, former Pennsylvania governor.

He recalled Cohen’s essential position in serving to drive down metropolis spending in Philadelphia for the then-mayor.

They arrived in workplace with the town’s funds a multitude. The challenges included a $250 million deficit on a $1.6 billion working funds that compelled them to hunt for any means to economize with out affecting companies within the already overtaxed metropolis, Rendell mentioned.

To discover methods to slash prices, Cohen chaired conferences with particular person metropolis commissioners answerable for every little thing from policing to sanitation.

“The commissioners learned very quickly that they couldn’t shuck and jive David,” Rendell mentioned. “David read all their material, all their reports, all their data and he knew them as well as they did going in. … That made him respected and admired by the staff,” Rendell mentioned. “Also a little bit feared — but feared in a good way.”

But for all of Cohen’s observe at nighttime arts of lobbying and budget-trimming, the brand new ambassador has launched his time up north with a allure offensive.

TimBit diplomacy

After arriving in Ottawa in December 2021 seemingly minus a winter coat, Biden’s envoy went to work establishing his bona fides.

He immersed himself in Canadiana — sampling local bagels, visiting Tim Hortons, dropping the puck at heart ice. “A (delicious) rite of passage for U.S. Ambassadors to Canada!” Cohen wrote in a single social media submit the place he sampled deep-fried dough from a BeaverTails shack.

A (scrumptious) ceremony of passage for U.S. Ambassadors to Canada! pic.twitter.com/feXrLkkHuX — David L. Cohen (@USAmbCanada) December 17, 2021

Cohen even graciously lost a soccer bet he initiated with Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.

During these early weeks, as Ottawa was coping with its newest wave of Covid-19, Cohen’s Twitter feed documented digital and in-person conferences with a lineup of key Cabinet ministers, together with Chrystia Freeland, Mélanie Joly, Marie-Claude Bibeau, François-Philippe Champagne, Jean-Yves Duclos, Marco Mendicino and Jonathan Wilkinson.

He sat with enterprise leaders, premiers and distinguished gamers from Trudeau’s orbit, like his former principal secretary Gerry Butts and former central banker Mark Carney.

Meeting by assembly, Cohen is on a mission to deal with what he describes as “almost the hurt” brought on by the earlier administration.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked the question, on or off the record, of — just where does Canada stand with the United States?” mentioned Cohen.

“There’s a thirst for a restoration of the full friendship and full partnership and full ally-ship. … And I’ve sort of grafted that onto my job.”

It hasn’t helped that, a yr and a half since taking workplace, Biden himself has but to go to Canada, however Cohen insists his boss is “eager” to make the trip. Finding the appropriate second has been a problem for a presidency that has coincided with the pandemic, border restrictions and Russia’s struggle on Ukraine.

Trudeau, after all, has met with the president a number of instances on the world stage at summits such because the G-7, G-20 and NATO. The prime minister met Biden in D.C. final fall, a couple of weeks earlier than he issued the protectionism-fighting directives to his Cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden discuss on the G-7 summit in Brussels, Belgium on March 24, 2022.

On that journey, Trudeau’s overarching goal was to push again on what Canada known as the president’s “discriminatory” proposed tax incentive designed to encourage U.S. customers to purchase American-made electrical autos.

The prime minister warned the transfer may inflict important injury on the auto sector in each international locations.

From there, the hassle ran by means of diplomatic channels in Ottawa and Washington.

Flavio Volpe, the plainspoken, influential head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, mentioned for the primary time in years his lobbying work included going by means of the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.

It was a swap from the Trump years when, he mentioned, many Canadian lobbyists went on to Washington with their complaints.

“[Cohen’s] predecessor had a very strong personal relationship with the former president — but the former president was a nutjob,” Volpe mentioned of former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft.

“I had zero confidence that any of [our concerns] had a sympathetic ear there.”

The bilateral EV beef was resolved late final month, because of a change to a provision in the $700 billion spending deal struck between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The new laws extends the clear car credit score to these made in North America.

But there are new considerations that the Inflation Reduction Act could threaten Canadian competitiveness with its $370 billion funding in clear expertise. Canada, business advocates argue, should increase its investments in cleantech to maintain up.

Ottawa, for its half, has irked the U.S. with a few of its protectionist proposals.

The Trudeau authorities, for instance, has threatened to go it alone with a digital services tax in opposition to tech giants ought to the OECD fail to launch a multilateral method by Jan. 1, 2024. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has expressed “serious concerns” in regards to the plan and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called the Canadian proposal “discriminatory” and in violation of commerce agreements.

Not every little thing, after all, is a slow-motion prepare wreck between two economies trying to defend their home industries and customers.

There are additionally many alternatives for the neighbors to work collectively. Biden and Trudeau launched a “road map” in the early days of the presidency that commits to deeper collaboration in key areas, together with local weather change, protection and significant minerals.

On China, Cohen’s already made headlines in Canada for saying the U.S. was looking forward to seeing its neighbor’s updated China policy.

The long-awaited framework is anticipated within the coming months as a part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific technique.

When requested if the Biden administration want to see a more-assertive stance in the direction of Beijing from Ottawa, Cohen mentioned it’s no secret Canada has had a “chummier” relationship with China than the U.S.

He added that Canada, after all, wants house to find out its place.

“Part of being friends and allies is that we each have to respect the sovereignty of our countries,” he mentioned, including there’s “a lot of conversation” between the 2 governments on China.

First impressions

In the early days as ambassador, Cohen moved shortly to deal with any cold-shoulder emotions from America.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked the question, on or off the record, of — just where does Canada stand with the United States?” mentioned Cohen.

He made the case throughout one early dialogue with enterprise leaders final January that the cross-border bond wasn’t practically in as unhealthy form as they could have heard.

“He was very clear that the relationship between Canada and the U.S. is really important and [said], ‘Don’t believe everything you read that it’s not good,’” Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, informed POLITICO about his preliminary assembly with Cohen.

Good or unhealthy, many in Ottawa really feel the connection has turn out to be much less a real partnership and extra transactional.

“When that happens, then we focus on irritants,” mentioned Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, who additionally attended the assembly.

Mark Agnew, the Chamber’s senior vice chairman of coverage and authorities relations, mentioned final week that protectionism very a lot stays a priority with the Biden administration because it advances on “Buy America” and “Buy American.”

“It’s just been gradually tightening the screws,” Agnew mentioned. “I don’t think that is different than any other U.S. president, but it just continues along that same trajectory.”

Canadians are conscious that Biden’s precedence is to navigate home pressures forward of this fall’s midterms and the 2024 presidential election. There’s concern commerce has already been sidelined.

In dialog with POLITICO, Cohen pushed again. The ambassador leaned into an argument that’s virtually definitely been on repeat since his arrival in Ottawa. “I actually don’t think the United States has adopted a protectionist attitude toward Canada,” mentioned Cohen, who is understood for his consideration to even the best coverage particulars.

He then went deeper into the weeds.

Cohen careworn Buy American and Buy America solely apply to authorities procurement, and that they’re designed to focus on China and autocratic international locations, not Canada. He notes that Canada is the No. 1 buying and selling companion for 30 U.S. states. “That doesn’t sound or feel like a protectionist approach or attitude between the two countries,” he mentioned.

Some admit protectionism is a two-way road.

Maryscott Greenwood, who heads the Canadian American Business Council, famous that protectionism exists on each side of the border.

“It’s not a uniquely American phenomenon — and it’s not a particularly recent phenomenon,” she mentioned in an interview. “It is not more President Biden than his predecessors. It is sort of a law of physics in the world, and it’s something that we have to navigate.”

Greenwood mentioned Canadians will know the place they stand in Washington, because of Cohen’s type.

“He’s a little bit tough — I don’t see him as any kind of a pushover,” Greenwood mentioned of Cohen. “He’s a serious advocate, I guess I would say, for the point of view of the U.S. That’s good. That’s what you want in that position.”

Cohen at the least is placing within the work on the bottom. His Trump-appointed predecessor was criticized for spending much of her tenure in the U.S. instead of Lornado, the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Ottawa.

Craft left the position in 2019, and the submit languished for a yr and a half with no alternative. That stung a bit.

Cohen acknowledges the Canada-U.S. relationship “suffered” from not having a Senate-confirmed ambassadorial presence in Ottawa for thus lengthy.

“I understood the words but I didn’t understand the impact of what has happened over the last five years,” he mentioned of the tensions created whereas Trump was in workplace. “Those issues were magnified in Canada because of the closeness of the relationship.”