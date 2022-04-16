Bidens paid 24.6 pct taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill, earned $610,702 throughout their first 12 months within the White House and paid $150,439 in federal earnings taxes. That was a charge of 24.6 % for 2021, effectively over the common of round 14 %.

The totals had been much like the Bidens’ 2020 returns, after they reported incomes $607,336 as he ran for president. They reported a federal earnings tax charge of 25.9 % then.

The nationwide median family earnings was $67,521 in 2020, in line with US Census knowledge.

Both this 12 months and final had been steep drops from 2019 for the Bidens, after they earned almost $1 million, primarily from guide gross sales, speeches and their educating positions on the University of Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia Community College.

Jill Biden nonetheless teaches in Virginia whereas serving as first woman.

The couple gave $17,394 to 10 totally different charities in 2021. The largest reward was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit that works to fight baby abuse named for his or her son, Beau, who died of mind most cancers in 2015 at age 46.

The Bidens additionally launched their 2021 Delaware earnings tax return and reported paying $30,765 in state earnings tax there. The first woman launched a Virginia return displaying she paid $2,721 in Virginia state earnings tax.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, launched their 2021 tax filings, which confirmed them incomes $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal earnings tax charge of 31.6 %. Harris and Emhoff additionally paid $120,517 in California earnings tax and $2,044 in New York earnings tax.

The second gentleman, who teaches at Georgetown Law School, paid $54,441 in District of Columbia earnings tax, and the couple contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021.

