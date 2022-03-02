Biden’s State of the Union address, annotated

Remarks as delivered

Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President, our First Lady and Second Gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Justices of the Supreme Court. My fellow Americans.

Last yr COVID-19 stored us aside. This yr we’re lastly collectively once more.

Not solely have been extra folks within the House chamber to look at the speech in individual, a lot of them have been unmasked after the rule to put on masks on the House flooring was lifted Tuesday.

Tonight, we meet as Democrats, Republicans and Independents. But most significantly as Americans.

With an obligation to 1 one other to America, to the American folks, to the Constitution.

And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will at all times conquer tyranny.

Biden has framed his presidency as a struggle between autocracy and democracy — and the battle in Ukraine has solely made it extra so.

Six days in the past, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world pondering he may make it bend to his menacing methods. But he badly miscalculated.

He thought he may roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met with a wall of power he by no means anticipated or imagined.

He met the Ukrainian folks.

From President Zelenskyy to each Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their braveness, their willpower, actually evokes the world.

Groups of residents blocking tanks with their our bodies. Everyone from college students to retirees to academics turned troopers defending their homeland.

In this wrestle as President Zelenskyy stated in his speech to the European Parliament “Light will win over darkness.” The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States is right here tonight sitting with the First Lady.

A touching second because the viewers stood and cheered; the ambassador, Oksana Markarova, was moved.

Let every of us stand in the event you’re in a position ship an unmistakable sign to Ukraine and to the world.

She’s shiny, she’s sturdy, she’s resolve. Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian folks.

It’s notable that there was standing and clapping right here from each side of the chamber.

Throughout our historical past we’ve realized this lesson when dictators don’t pay a worth for his or her aggression they trigger extra chaos.

They preserve shifting.

Biden didn’t point out Hitler by title right here, however that is seemingly an allusion to the notion of appeasement earlier than World War II.

And the prices and the threats to America and the world preserve rising.

That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to safe peace and stability in Europe after World War 2.

The United States is a member together with 29 different nations.

It issues. American diplomacy issues. American resolve issues.

This could possibly be one thing of a international coverage lesson for the Americans who grew up after the Cold War and marvel what purpose NATO serves.

Putin’s newest assault on Ukraine was premeditated and completely unprovoked.

He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy.

He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t reply. And he thought he may divide us at dwelling on this chamber and this nation, he thought he may divide us in Europe as effectively. But Putin was mistaken. We are prepared, we’re united and that’s what we did, we stayed united.

We ready extensively and punctiliously.

We spent months constructing a coalition of different freedom-loving nations from Europe and the Americas to Asia and Africa to confront Putin.

The unity, thus far, of nations imposing sanctions on Russia has devalued the ruble, despatched rates of interest skyrocketing and paused the Russian financial system.

Like a lot of you, I spent numerous hours unifying our European allies. We shared with the world upfront what we knew Putin was planning and exactly how he would attempt to falsify and justify his aggression.

We countered Russia’s lies with fact.

And now that he has acted the free world is holding him accountable.

The US intelligence group — not like earlier than the top of the Cold War, the US invasion of Iraq or the US pullout from Afghanistan — received it proper right here. Read more.

Along with twenty-seven members of the European Union together with France, Germany, Italy, in addition to nations just like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and plenty of others, even Switzerland.

We are inflicting ache on Russia and supporting the folks of Ukraine. Putin is now remoted from the world greater than he has ever been.

Together alongside our allies –we’re proper now imposing highly effective economic sanctions.

We are slicing off Russia’s largest banks from the worldwide monetary system.

Preventing Russia’s central financial institution from defending the Russian Ruble making Putin’s $630 Billion “war fund” nugatory.

We are choking off Russia’s access to technology that can sap its financial power and weaken its navy for years to return.

Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who’ve bilked billions of {dollars} off this violent regime no extra.

The U.S. Department of Justice is assembling a devoted activity power to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs.

We are becoming a member of with our European allies to discover and seize their yachts, your luxurious residences, your non-public jets. We are coming in your ill-begotten positive factors.

This is necessary for the reason that oligarchs could have Putin’s ear. Several have already called on him to end the invasion of Ukraine. There is a sense that these wealthy Russians and their households don’t need to hand over the trimmings of exorbitant wealth they get pleasure from in Western cities like London and Miami.

And tonight I’m asserting that we’ll be a part of our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights – additional isolating Russia – and including a further squeeze –on their financial system.

He has no concept what’s coming.

The Ruble has misplaced 30% of its worth.

The Russian inventory market has misplaced 40% of its worth and buying and selling stays suspended. Russia’s financial system is reeling and Putin alone is the one accountable.

Together with our allies we’re offering assist to the Ukrainians of their struggle for freedom. Military help. Economic help. Humanitarian help.

We are giving greater than $1 billion in direct help to Ukraine.

This is true, however it wants context. The US has given greater than $1 billion in whole safety help to Ukraine over the previous yr. While Biden administration officers have continued to ship assist to Ukraine for the reason that starting of the Russian invasion six days in the past, they don’t seem to be giving the entire $1 billion in help proper now. Read more

And we are going to proceed to help the Ukrainian folks as they defend their nation and to assist ease their struggling.

Let me be clear, our forces are usually not engaged and won’t interact in battle with Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine shouldn’t be a member of NATO, and one in all Putin’s essential aims is to ensure it by no means turns into one. The US, as with all NATO members, is certain by the group’s constitution to defend different members of the alliance. Biden can be sending a message to Putin, who has positioned his nuclear forces on excessive alert, that the US will not join the military fight in Ukraine.

Our forces are usually not going to Europe to struggle in Ukraine, however to defend our NATO Allies – within the occasion that Putin decides to maintain shifting west.

For that goal we’ve mobilized American floor forces, air squadrons, and ship deployments to guard NATO nations together with Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

As I’ve made crystal clear the United States and our Allies will defend each inch of territory that’s NATO territory with the total power of our collective energy. Every single inch.

Here’s one other message from Biden to Putin: Do not transfer on from Ukraine to attempt to seize management of the small Baltic nations. The US would retaliate with its navy.

And we’re clear-eyed. The Ukrainians are preventing again with pure braveness. But the following few days weeks, months, might be exhausting on them.

Putin has unleashed violence and chaos. But whereas he could make positive factors on the battlefield – he pays a unbroken excessive worth over the long term.

And a pound of Ukrainian folks, proud proud folks, pound for pound able to struggle with each inch of power they’ve, they’ve recognized 30 years of independence, have repeatedly proven that they won’t tolerate anybody who tries to take their nation backwards.

The Russians have been stunned by the scrappy efforts of the Ukrainians. Biden makes clear this won’t be a battle that ends quickly.

To all Americans, I might be sincere with you, as I’ve at all times promised I’d be. A Russian dictator, invading a international nation, has prices around the globe.

And I’m taking strong motion to ensure the ache of our sanctions is focused at Russian financial system. And I’ll use each device at our disposal to guard American companies and customers.

Tonight, I can announce that the United States has labored with 30 different nations to release 60 Million barrels of oil from reserves around the globe.

Russia produces extra oil than another nation on the planet besides the US. Prices have already spiked due to the invasion. Be prepared for them to go even larger, since Biden’s efforts won’t have a large impact on the value of oil. That has extra to do with the selections of the OPEC+ oil cartel, which incorporates Russia.

America will lead that effort, releasing 30 Million barrels from our personal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And we stand able to do extra if essential, united with our allies.

These steps will assist blunt fuel costs right here at dwelling. And I do know the information about what’s taking place can appear alarming to all Americans.

But I need you to know that we’re going to be okay, we’re going to be okay.

Biden leaned ahead and whispered this like he was telling everybody a secret. For some, that is his grandfatherly attraction.

When the historical past of this period is written Putin’s battle on Ukraine could have left Russia weaker and the remainder of the world stronger.

While it shouldn’t have taken one thing so horrible for folks around the globe to see what’s at stake now everybody sees it clearly.

We see the unity amongst leaders of countries and a extra unified Europe a extra unified West. And we see unity among the many people who find themselves gathering in cities in giant crowds around the globe even in Russia to display their assist for the folks of Ukraine.

In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the second, and the world is clearly selecting the aspect of peace and safety.

While he wouldn’t commit US troops for concern of upending the equilibrium with Russia — the other major nuclear power — Biden stated the stakes of this struggle and containing Putin couldn’t be larger.

This is an actual check. It’s going to take time. So allow us to proceed to attract inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian folks.

To our fellow Ukrainian Americans who forge a deep bond that connects our two nations we stand with you, we stand with you.

Putin could circle Kyiv with tanks, however he won’t ever acquire the hearts and souls of the Iranian folks.

Clearly he meant “Ukrainian.” Oops!

He won’t ever extinguish their love of freedom. He won’t ever weaken the resolve of the free world.

We meet tonight in an America that has lived via two of the toughest years this nation has ever confronted.

The pandemic has been punishing.

As Biden stated these phrases, a complete of 952,969 people had died within the US from Covid-19, in accordance with information from Johns Hopkins University.

And so many households reside paycheck to paycheck, struggling to maintain up with the rising cost of meals, fuel, housing, and a lot extra.

I perceive, like a lot of you probably did.

I bear in mind when my Dad needed to go away our dwelling in Scranton, Pennsylvania to seek out work. I grew up in a household the place if the value of meals went up, and it was felt all through the household, it had an influence.

That’s why one of many first issues I did as President was struggle to move the American Rescue Plan.

Because folks have been hurting. We wanted to behave, and we did.

Few items of laws have carried out extra in a important second in our historical past to carry us out of disaster.

This legislation, not like earlier Covid-19 measures, was handed with out assist from Republicans. Many of the provisions, comparable to giant tax credit to folks with youngsters, have now expired.

It fueled our efforts to vaccinate the nation and fight COVID-19. It delivered speedy financial reduction for tens of thousands and thousands of Americans.

Helped put meals on their desk, preserve a roof over their heads, and lower the price of medical insurance.

And as my Dad used to say, it gave folks somewhat respiration room.

And not like the $2 Trillion tax lower handed within the earlier administration that benefitted the highest 1% of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working folks—and left nobody behind.

Awkward TV second alert. Republicans booed when Biden disparaged their tax cuts. Cameras confirmed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer prematurely standing to applaud throughout their boos. But the very fact of assist supplied for folks in the course of the pandemic is necessary.

And it labored. It created jobs. Lots of jobs.

In reality—our financial system created over 6.5 Million new jobs simply final yr, extra jobs created in a single yr than ever earlier than within the historical past of United States of America.

This is true. The US added 6.6 million jobs within the first 12 months of Biden’s time period, more than the US added in any yr going again to 1939, when this information collection was first published. However, the Biden-era positive factors must be considered with contextual warning. Biden inherited an financial system that had been crushed by unprecedented pandemic-related job losses. Read more

Our financial system grew at a fee of 5.7% final yr, the strongest progress in almost 40 years, step one in bringing elementary change to our financial system that hasn’t labored for the working folks of this nation for too lengthy.

That is right. But it additionally wants some extra context as a result of the financial system remains to be recovering from the devastating influence of the pandemic. Read more

For the previous 40 years we have been informed that if we gave tax breaks to these on the very prime, the advantages would trickle down and everybody else would profit.

But that trickle-down idea led to weaker financial progress, decrease wages, greater deficits, and the widening hole between these on the prime and everybody else in almost a century.

Here, Biden threw shade on the Ronald Reagan faculty of economics and argued the federal government can assist the nation assist its residents and create a extra equitable society.

Vice President Harris and I ran for workplace, and I understand we had elementary disagreements on this, however we ran for workplace with a brand new financial imaginative and prescient for America.

Invest in America. Educate Americans. Grow the workforce. Build the financial system from the underside up and the center out, not from the highest down.

Because we all know that when the center class grows, the poor have a approach up and the rich do very effectively.

America used to have the most effective roads, bridges, and airports on Earth.

Now our infrastructure is ranked thirteenth on the planet.

We received’t be capable to compete for the roles of the twenty first Century if we don’t repair that.

That’s why it was so necessary to move the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—essentially the most sweeping funding to rebuild America in historical past.

This was a bipartisan effort, and I need to thank the members of each events who labored to make it occur.

We’re carried out speaking about infrastructure weeks.

We’re now speaking about an infrastructure decade.

It was exhausting to do, however it’s true: Democrats and Republicans got here collectively to move this large infrastructure bill. Many progressives have been annoyed, feeling it nonetheless wasn’t giant sufficient. Most Republicans opposed it. But it’s right here, and it was bipartisan. And that’s one thing.

It goes to remodel America and put us on a path to win the financial competitors of the twenty first Century that we face with the remainder of the world—significantly with China.

As I’ve informed Xi Jinping, it’s by no means a very good wager to wager towards the American folks.

We’ll create good jobs for thousands and thousands of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports, and waterways all throughout America.

And we’ll do all of it to stand up to the devastating results of the local weather disaster and promote environmental justice.

A a lot bigger effort to fight local weather change died when Republicans wouldn’t permit a vote and two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, wouldn’t agree to vary Senate guidelines to jam it via with a easy majority.

We’ll construct a nationwide community of 500,000 electrical car charging stations, start to switch toxic lead pipes—so each baby—and each American—has clear water to drink at dwelling and in school, present reasonably priced high-speed web for each American—city, suburban, rural, and tribal communities.

This wants context. For a couple of causes, it’s questionable whether or not the Biden administration will be capable to meet its objective of putting in 500,000 electrical car charging stations on US roads. Read more

4,000 initiatives have already been introduced.

And tonight, I’m asserting that this yr we are going to begin fixing over 65,000 miles of freeway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair.

Folks, once we use taxpayer {dollars} to rebuild America – we’re going to do it by Buy American: purchase American merchandise to assist American jobs.

The federal authorities spends about $600 Billion a yr to maintain this nation protected and safe.

There’s been a legislation on the books for nearly a century to ensure taxpayers’ {dollars} assist American jobs and companies.

Every Administration, Democrat or Republican, says they’ll do it, however we are literally doing it.

We will purchase American to ensure every thing from the deck of an plane service to the metal on freeway guardrails is made in America from starting to finish, all of it, all of it.

Some issues are common. Former President Donald Trump may have stated these very phrases. Note: You didn’t hear that title — Donald Trump — from Biden in his deal with.

But people, to compete for the most effective jobs of the longer term, we additionally must stage the enjoying subject with China and different opponents.

That’s why it’s so necessary to move the Bipartisan Innovation Act sitting in Congress that can make document investments in rising applied sciences and American manufacturing.

We used to speculate virtually 2% of our GDP in analysis and growth. We don’t now. China is.

Let me provide you with one instance of why it’s so necessary to move it.

If you journey 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you’ll discover 1,000 empty acres of land.

It received’t seem like a lot, however in the event you cease and look carefully, you’ll see a “Field of dreams,” the bottom on which America’s future might be constructed.

This is the place Intel, the American firm that helped construct Silicon Valley, goes to construct its $20 billion semiconductor “mega site”.

Up to eight state-of-the-art factories in a single place. 10,000 new good-paying jobs.

In these factories, they common job about $135,000 a yr. Some of essentially the most subtle manufacturing on the planet to make laptop chips the scale of a fingertip that energy the world and our on a regular basis lives.

Smartphones. The Internet. Technology that’s but to be invented.

Amid the pandemic-induced provide chain points, it might have been good to have extra laptop chips made within the US.

But that’s just the start.

Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who’s right here tonight. I don’t know the place Pat is, oh there you go, Pat, get up.

Pat got here to see me and informed me they’re prepared to extend their funding from $20 billion to $100 billion.

That could be one of many largest investments in manufacturing in American historical past.

And all they’re ready for is so that you can move this invoice.

So let’s not wait any longer. Send it to my desk. I’ll signal it.

And we are going to actually take off in a giant approach.

And Intel shouldn’t be alone.

There’s one thing taking place in America.

Just go searching and also you’ll see an incredible story.

The rebirth of the pleasure that comes from stamping merchandise “Made In America.” The revitalization of American manufacturing.

Companies are choosing to build new factories here, when just a few years ago, they would have gone overseas.

Biden would love nothing more than to get Rust Belt states in his corner. They are a key to the political map.

That’s what is happening. Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country.

GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.

All told, we created 369,000 new manufacturing jobs in America just last year.

Powered by people I’ve met like JoJo Burgess, from generations of union steelworkers from Pittsburgh, who’s here with us tonight. Where are you JoJo? Thanks buddy.

As Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says, “It’s time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt.’ ”

It’s time to see what used to be called the “Rust Belt” become the home of significant resurgence of manufacturing.

Biden misplaced Ohio within the 2020 election. He received Pennsylvania. He’d love to determine win Pennsylvania once more. Here’s the argument from a White House economist that American manufacturing is making a comeback.

But with all the bright spots in our economy, record job growth and higher wages, too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills.

Inflation is robbing them of the gains they thought otherwise would be able to feel.

I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.

Inflation is higher than it’s been in 40 years and is starting to concern a lot of economists. Unfortunately, there is not a whole lot presidents can do about it.

Look, our economy roared back faster than most predicted, but the pandemic meant that businesses had a hard time hiring enough workers to keep up production in their factories.

So you didn’t have people making those beams that went into buildings because they were out, the factory was closed.

The pandemic additionally disrupted global supply chains.

When factories close, it takes longer to make goods and get them from the warehouse to the store, and prices go up.

Look at cars.

Last year, one third of all of the inflation was because of automobiles sales. there weren’t enough semiconductors to make all the cars that people wanted to buy.

And guess what, prices of automobiles went up, especially used vehicles as well.

President Biden stated the pandemic disrupted international provide chains and in flip boosted inflation. A 3rd of final yr’s inflation was because of larger automotive costs, he stated. That’s roughly right. Read more

So—we have now a alternative.

One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer.

I think I have a better idea to fight inflation.

Lower your costs, not your wages.

These are not quick fixes.

Make more cars and semiconductors in America.

More infrastructure and innovation in America.

More goods moving faster and cheaper in America.

More jobs where you can earn a good living in America.

And instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it in America.

Economists call it “increasing the productive capacity of our economy.”

I call it building a better America.

My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit.

17 Nobel laureates in economics say my plan will ease long-term inflationary pressures. Top business leaders and I believe most Americans support my plan. And here’s the plan:

First – cut the cost of prescription drugs. We pay more for the same drug produced by the same company in America than any other country in the world. Just look at insulin. One in ten Americans has diabetes. In Virginia, I met a 13-year-old boy, the handsome young man standing up there, named Joshua Davis.

If solely it have been that straightforward to easily cut the cost of drugs with out 60 votes within the Senate. Every latest president has tried.

He and his Dad both have Type 1 diabetes, which means they need insulin every single day. Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make, that’s what it costs the pharmaceutical company.

But drug companies charge families like Joshua and his Dad up to 30 times more. I spoke with Joshua’s mom.

Imagine what it’s like to look at your child who needs insulin to stay healthy and have no idea in God’s name how you’re going to pay for it.

What it does to your dignity, your ability to look your child in the eye, to be the parent you expect to be. I mean think about that, really think about that, that’s what I think about.

Joshua is here with us tonight. Yesterday was his birthday. Happy birthday, buddy, by the way.

A sweet moment on TV. The kid wore a suit and glasses.

For Joshua, and for the 200,000 other young people with Type 1 diabetes, let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month so everyone can afford it.

Drug companies do very very well, their profit margin. And while we’re at it, I know we have great disagreements on this floor with this, let’s Medicare negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, they already set the price for VA drugs.

Look, the American Rescue Plan helps thousands and thousands of households on Affordable Care Act plans save $2,400 a yr on their well being care premiums. Let’s shut the protection hole and make these financial savings everlasting.

Second – cut energy costs for families a median of $500 a yr by combatting local weather change.

Let’s provide investments and tax credits to weatherize your homes and businesses to be energy efficient and you get a tax credit for it; double America’s clean energy production in solar, wind, and so much more; lower the price of electric vehicles, saving you another $80 a month because you’re not gonna have to pay at the pump.

This wants context. Biden’s estimate is predicated on third social gathering evaluation that assessed the financial savings Americans would possibly see by 2030, not instantly. Read more

Third – cut the cost of child care. If you live in a major city in America, you pay up to $14,000 a year for child care per child. I was a single dad for five years raising two kids, I had a lot of help though. I had a mom, a dad, a brother and a sister that really helped.

Middle-class and working families shouldn’t have to pay more than 7% of their income for care of young children.

My plan will cut the cost in half for most families and help parents, including millions of women, who left the workforce during the pandemic because they couldn’t afford child care, to be able to get back to work, generating economic growth.

My plan doesn’t stop there. It also includes home and long-term care. More affordable housing. And Pre-K for every 3- and 4-year-old.

All of these will lower costs to families.

And under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay an additional penny in new taxes. Nobody. Not a single penny.

Biden’s plan — referred to as Build Back Better — did not get via the Senate. No Republicans supported it, and Democrats couldn’t unite to move it.

I may be wrong, but my guess is if we took a secret ballot in this floor, that we’d all agree that the present tax system ain’t fair. We have to fix it.

I’m not trying to punish anyone. But let’s be certain that companies and the wealthiest Americans start paying their fair share.

Like Chris Coons and Tom Carper and my distinguished congresswoman, we come from the land of corporate America. There are more corporations in corporated American than every other state in America combined. And I still won 36 years in a row, the point is, even they understand you should pay just a fair share.

Last year, 55 of the Fortune 500 corporations earned $40 billion in profits and paid zero dollars in federal income tax.

It’s not fair. That’s why I’ve proposed a 15% minimum tax rate for corporations.

And that’s why, in the G7 and other meetings overseas we were able to put together, I was able to be somewhat helpful, 130 countries to agree on a global minimum tax rate so companies can’t get out of paying their taxes at home by shipping jobs and factories overseas. It’ll raise billions of dollars.

That’s why I’ve proposed closing loopholes so the very wealthy don’t pay a lower tax rate than a teacher and firefighter.

So that’s my plan, but I’ll give more details later. We will grow the economy and lower costs for families.

So what are we waiting for? Let’s get this done, we all know we’ve gotta make changes. And while you’re at it, confirm my nominees to the Federal Reserve, which plays a critical role in fighting inflation.

Democrats need desperately to move some components of those plans. They’ve received numerous bills with bipartisan buy-in waiting on Capitol Hill. But Democrats spent a lot of the start of Biden’s time period specializing in partisan payments they might not move.

My plan will not only lower costs to give families a fair shot, it will lower the deficit.

The previous Administration not only ballooned the deficit with tax cuts for the very wealthy and corporations, it undermined the watchdogs whose job was to keep pandemic relief funds from being wasted.

But in my administration, the watchdogs are back.

We’re going after the criminals who stole billions in relief money meant for small businesses and millions of Americans.

And tonight, I’m announcing that the Justice Department will name a chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud.

Two of the main new initiatives Biden announced involve the Justice Department going after people — specifically, pandemic fraudsters and Russian oligarchs.

By the end of this year, the deficit will be down to less than half what it was before I took office.

The only president ever to cut the deficit by more than one trillion dollars in a single year.

This is a little unfair, since Biden took office when the government was spending gobs and gobs of money to keep the country from being undone by the pandemic.

Lowering your costs also means demanding more competition.

I’m a capitalist, but capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism.

Capitalism without competition is exploitation—and it drives up profits.

When corporations don’t have to compete, their profits go up, your prices go up, and small businesses and family farmers and ranchers, I need not tell some of my Republican friends from those states, guess what? You got four basic meat-packing facilities, that’s it. You play with them or you don’t get to play at all. And you pay a hell of a lot more. A hell of a lot more because there’s only four.

See what’s happening with ocean carriers moving goods in and out of America.

During the pandemic, about half a dozen or less foreign-owned companies raised prices by as much as 1,000% and made record profits.

Tonight, I’m announcing a crackdown on these companies overcharging American businesses and consumers.

The concept right here is that firms used cowl from the pandemic to artificially raise prices. They absolutely are usually not all foreign-owned.

And as Wall Street firms take over more nursing homes, quality in those homes has gone down and costs have gone up.

That ends on my watch.

Medicare is going to set higher standards for nursing homes and make sure your loved ones get the care they deserve and expect and that they will look at closely.

We’ll also cut costs and keep the economy going strong by giving workers a fair shot, provide more training and apprenticeships, hire them based on their skills not just their degrees.

Let’s pass the Paycheck Fairness Act and paid leave.

Raise the minimal wage to $15 an hour and extend the Child Tax Credit, so nobody has to boost a household in poverty.

Let’s increase Pell Grants and increase our historic support of HBCUs, and invest in what Jill—our First Lady who teaches full-time—calls America’s best-kept secret: community colleges.

Biden’s audience of one in this section could be Manchin, who helped foil plans for passing these types of proposals in the Senate.

And let’s pass the PRO Act when a majority of workers want to form a union—they shouldn’t be able to be stopped.

When we invest in our workers, when we build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out together, we can do something we haven’t done in a long time: build a better America.

For more than two years, COVID-19 has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation.

And I know you’re tired, frustrated, and exhausted, to even count close to a million people sit at a dining room table or a kitchen table, looking at an empty chair because they lost somebody.

But I also know this.

Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have been provided by this Congress, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines.

We’ve reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19, with severe cases down to a level not seen since last July of last year.

Just a couple of days in the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—the CDC—issued new mask guidelines.

In an instant last Friday, most of the country’s population went from living in places where masks were recommended by the CDC to ones where they weren’t.

Under these new guidelines, most Americans in most of the country can now go mask free.

And based on the projections, more of the country will reach that point across the next couple of weeks.

Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives.

I know some are talking about “living with COVID-19”. Tonight – I say that we will never just accept living with COVID-19.

We will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases. And because this is a virus that mutates and spreads, we will stay on guard.

Here Biden was essentially saying the pandemic is entering an endemic phase, where we deal with the virus each year.

Here are four common sense steps as we move forward safely in my view.

First, stay protected with vaccines and treatments. We know how incredibly effective vaccines are. If you’re vaccinated and boosted you have the highest degree of protection.

We will never give up on vaccinating more Americans. Now, I know parents with kids under 5 are eager to see a vaccine authorized for their children.

The scientists are working hard to get that done and we’ll be ready with plenty of vaccines if and when they do.

The tempo of vaccinations in adults has slowed, dramatically. New information suggests the vaccine authorised for youngsters was not as effective at preventing infection in children in the course of the Omicron surge. But vaccines are nonetheless the easiest way to stop hospitalization and extreme illness.

We’re also ready with anti-viral treatments. If you get COVID-19, the Pfizer pill reduces your chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%.

We’ve ordered more of these pills than anyone in the world. And Pfizer is working overtime to get us 1 Million pills this month and more than double that next month.

And we’re launching the “Test to Treat” initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.

The White House is expected to roll out a new Covid-19 plan Wednesday.

If you’re immunocompromised or have some other vulnerability, we have treatments and free high-quality masks.

We’re leaving no one behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward.

And on testing, we have now made tons of of thousands and thousands of tests available and you may organize them totally free to your door step.

Even if you already ordered free tests tonight, I am announcing that you can order another group of tests, go to covidtests.gov starting next week, and you can get more tests.

Second – we must prepare for new variants. Over the past year, we’ve gotten much better at detecting new variants.

Two words no human wants to hear: new variant.

If necessary, we’ll be able to deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years.

And, if Congress provides the funds we need, we’ll have new stockpiles of tests, masks, and pills ready if needed.

I cannot promise a new variant won’t come. But I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does.

Third – we can end the shutdown of schools and businesses. We have the tools we need.

It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office.

We’re doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.

There was a little bit of deja vu to last year, before the Delta variant emerged. Let’s hope this return to normalcy is for real this time.

Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school.

And with 75% of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalizations down by 77%, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.

Democrats lost the governor’s race in Virginia in part because voters wanted Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in schools, to end.

We achieved this because we provided free vaccines, treatments, tests, and masks.

Of course, continuing this costs money. So I will not surprise you, I’ll be back to see y’all.

I’m gonna soon send a request to Congress.

The vast majority of Americans have used these tools and may want to again, so I expect Congress to pass it quickly.

Fourth, we will continue vaccinating the world.

This is a key element of fighting the pandemic, since we’ve learned that borders do not stop the spread of the disease.

We’ve sent 475 Million vaccine doses to 112 countries, more than any nation on Earth.

And we won’t stop.

Because you can’t build a wall high enough, a vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases. We have lost so much to COVID-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, so much loss of life.

Let’s use this moment to reset. Let’s stop looking at COVID-19 as a partisan dividing line and see it for what it is: A God-awful disease.

This was a nice moment calling for unity. But it’s hard to imagine it pierced the hardened political divide over how to respond to the disease.

Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we really are: Fellow Americans.

We can’t change how divided we’ve been, it’s a long time in coming. But we can change how we move forward—on COVID-19 and other issues we must face together.

I recently visited the New York City Police Department days after the funerals of Officer Wilbert Mora and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera.

They were responding to a 9-1-1 call when a man shot and killed them with a stolen gun.

It’s a tragic case. Read more here.

Officer Mora was 27 years previous.

Officer Rivera was 22 years previous.

Both Dominican Americans who’d grown up on the same streets they later chose to patrol as police officers.

I spoke with their families and told them that we are forever in debt for their sacrifice, and we will carry on their mission to restore the trust and safety every community deserves.

Like some of you that have been around for awhile, I’ve worked with you on these issues for a long time.

Biden was instrumental in passing a crime bill in the mid-1990s, which included an assault weapons ban but also led to decades of harsh prison sentences. Rising rates of violent crime may play a role in the midterm elections in November.

I know what works: Investigating in crime prevention and community police officers who’ll walk the beat, who’ll know the neighborhood, and who can restore trust and safety.

So let’s not abandon our streets. Or choose between safety and equal justice.

Let’s come together to protect our communities, restore trust, and hold law enforcement accountable.

That’s why the Justice Department required body cameras, banned chokeholds, and restricted no-knock warrants for its officers.

That’s why the American Rescue Plan that you all provided $350 Billion that cities, states, and counties can use to hire more police and invest in proven strategies like community violence interruption—trusted messengers breaking the cycle of violence and trauma and giving young people some hope.

We should all agree: The answer is not to Defund the police. The answer is to FUND the police, fund them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.

Accusing Democrats of wanting to defund the police is a favorite talking point of many Republicans. Biden has never been on board with the idea — nor have the vast majority of Democratic lawmakers.

I ask Democrats and Republicans alike: to pass my budget and keep our neighborhoods safe.

And I will keep doing everything in my power to crack down on gun trafficking and ghost guns you can buy online and assemble at home—they have no serial numbers and can’t be traced.

And I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence. Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on a terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Why? Why?

Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that open 100 rounds. You think the deer are wearing kevlar vests?

People have been talking about these measures for years. They do not appear to be a priority this year. And they would likely not have the supermajority needed to pass in the Senate.

Repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued. The only one. Imagine if we had done that with the tobacco manufacturers.

This is fake. Gun producers are usually not fully exempt from being sued, nor are they the one business with some legal responsibility protections. Read more

These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment. They save lives.

The most fundamental right in America is the right to vote – and to have it counted. And it’s under assault.

In state after state, new laws have been passed, not only to suppress the vote, we’ve been there before, but to subvert entire elections.

Given how key voting rights is to Democrats and how much attention they’ve given it, you might be surprised it was this far down in Biden’s speech. The reason may be that Democrats recently failed to get a supermajority to move a nationwide voting commonplace via the Senate. Republicans didn’t purchase in to their plan.

We can’t let this occur.

Tonight. I call on the Senate to: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. And while you’re at it, pass the Disclose Act so Americans can know who is funding our elections.

Tonight, I’d like to honor someone who has dedicated his life to serve this country: Justice Stephen Breyer—an Army veteran, Constitutional scholar, and retiring Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Justice Breyer, thank you for your service.

And we all know, no matter what your ideology, one of the most serious constitutional responsibilities a President has is nominating someone to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

And I did that 4 days in the past, when I nominated Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. One of our nation’s prime authorized minds, who will proceed Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence.

Democrats breathed a collective sigh of relief when Breyer announced his resignation, allowing a Democratic President to nominate his successor. But Jackson’s confirmation will not change the political bent of the court, which is now solidly conservative and likely to stay that way for decades.

A former top litigator in private practice. A former federal public defender. And from a family of public school educators and police officers. She’s a consensus builder. Since she’s been nominated, she’s received a broad range of support—including the Fraternal Order of Police to former judges appointed by Democrats and Republicans.

During his speech, Biden touted his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and claimed that her appointment has been embraced by a bipartisan array of curiosity teams and authorized specialists. This is right. Read more

And if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the Border and fix the immigration system.

We can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting-edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling.

Every president since George W. Bush has tried and failed to pass a comprehensive immigration overhaul bill.

We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers.

We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges in a significant large number so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster and those who don’t legitimately hear can be sent back.

We’re securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders.

We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty that has led generations of immigrants to this land—my forebearers and so many of yours.

If Biden faces off against Trump again in 2024, one can imagine immigration becoming a top issue. Trump would use very different language to describe immigrants and the overall issue.

Provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers.

Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite.

It’s not only the right thing to do—it’s the economically smart thing to do.

That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Let’s get it done once and for all.

Advancing liberty and justice also requires protecting the rights of women.

The constitutional right affirmed in Roe v. Wade—standing precedent for half a century—is under attack as never before.

It’s under attack from state laws that make it increasingly harder in certain parts of the country for women to obtain abortions. More importantly, Roe v. Wade could soon be overruled by the conservative Supreme Court. There is absolutely nothing Biden can do about it. Congress could pass a law protecting the right to abortion nationally, but that seems very unlikely in the current environment.

If we want to go forward—not backward—we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman’s right to choose. And let’s continue to advance maternal health care in America for all Americans.

And for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is simply wrong.

As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I will always have your back as your President, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.

As we’ve just demonstrated, it often appears that we do not agree, we agree on a lot more things than we acknowledge. I signed 80 bipartisan bills into law last year. From preventing government shutdowns to protecting Asian-Americans from still-too-common hate crimes to reforming military justice.

This is indeed a remarkable number, and Biden oversaw numerous bipartisan efforts. However, on the big-ticket items he and fellow Democrats pushed on the campaign trail — new social spending programs, immigration, voting rights and more — partisanship gets in the way.

And quickly, we’ll strengthen the Violence Against Women Act that I first wrote three many years in the past. It is necessary for us to indicate the nation that we will come collectively and do large issues.

So tonight I’m offering a Unity Agenda for the Nation. Four big things we can do together.

First, beat the opioid epidemic.

The opioid epidemic got much worse during the pandemic. A record number of Americans — more than 93,000 — died from drug overdoses in 2020. Read more.

There is so much we can do. Increase funding for prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery.

Get rid of outdated rules that stop doctors from prescribing treatments. And stop the flow of illicit drugs by working with state and local law enforcement to go after traffickers.

If you’re suffering from addiction, know you are not alone. I believe in recovery, and I celebrate the 23 million Americans in recovery.

Second, let’s tackle psychological well being. Especially among our children, whose lives and training have been turned the wrong way up.

The American Rescue Plan gave schools money to hire teachers and help students make up for lost learning.

I urge every parent to make sure your school does just that, have the money. And we can all play a part—sign up to be a tutor or a mentor.

Children were also struggling before the pandemic. Bullying, violence, trauma, and the harms of social media.

As Frances Haugen, who is here with us tonight, has shown, we must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit. Thank you for the courage you showed.

Who is Frances Haugen? She’s the Facebook whistleblower. Biden’s language right here — taking direct intention on the practices of social media firms — is fascinating.

It’s time to strengthen privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children.

And let’s get all Americans the mental health services they need. More people they can turn to for help, and full parity between physical and mental health care.

The third piece of that agenda is, support our veterans.

Veterans are backbone and the spine of this country, they’re the best of us.

I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip all those we send to war and care for them and their families when they come home.

My administration is providing assistance with job training and housing, and now helping lower-income veterans get VA care debt-free.

Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers.

Other than this pledge to take care of veterans, Biden did not mention Afghanistan or the messy pullout of US troops he ordered.

One was stationed at bases and inhaling poisonous smoke from “burn pits”,many of you have been there. I’ve been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 40 times, these burn pits that incinerate wastes of war—medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and so much more.

When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same.

Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness.

A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.

I know.

One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden.

We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was near where his hooch was near, in Iraq or earlier than that in Kosovo was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops.

But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.

Committed to military families like Danielle Robinson from Ohio.

The widow of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson.

He was born a soldier. Army National Guard. Combat medic in Kosovo and Iraq.

Stationed near Baghdad, just yards from burn pits the size of football fields.

Heath’s widow Danielle is here with us tonight. They loved going to Ohio State football games. He loved building Legos with their daughter.

But cancer from prolonged exposure to burn pits ravaged Heath’s lungs and body.

Danielle says Heath was a fighter to the very end.

He didn’t know how to stop fighting, and neither did she.

Through her pain she found purpose to demand we do better.

Tonight, Danielle—we are gonna do better.

The VA is pioneering new ways of linking toxic exposures to diseases, already helping more veterans get benefits.

And tonight, I’m announcing we’re expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers.

I’m also calling on Congress: pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve.

And fourth, and last, let’s end cancer as we know it.

This is personal to me and Jill, to Kamala, and to so many of you. So many of you have lost someone you love, husband, wife, son, daughter, mom, dad.

Cancer is the #2 cause of death in America–second only to heart disease.

Covid-19 is No. 3. See the CDC data here.

Last month, I announced our plan to supercharge the Cancer Moonshot that President Obama asked me to lead six years ago.

Our goal is to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and I think we can do better than that. Turn more cancers from death sentences into treatable diseases.

More support for patients and their families.

To get there, I call on Congress to fund ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

It’s patterned after DARPA—the Defense Department project that led in DARPA to the Internet, GPS, and so much more, and make our forces more safer and be able to wage war with more clarity.

ARPA-H will have a singular purpose—to drive breakthroughs in cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and more.

A unity agenda for the nation.

We can do these things, it’s within our power, I don’t see a partisan edge to any one of those four things.

My fellow Americans—tonight, we have gathered in a sacred space—the citadel of our democracy.

If this was a veiled and passing reference to the January 6 insurrection, it was the only one in this speech. There are still many active criminal cases, and a House committee is still investigating.

In this Capitol, generation after generation, Americans have debated great questions amid great strife, and have done great things.

We have fought for freedom, expanded liberty, debated totalitarianism and terror.

And built the strongest, freest, and most prosperous nation the world has ever known.

Now is the hour.

Our moment of responsibility.

Our test of resolve and conscience, of history itself.

It is in this moment that our character of this generation is formed. Our purpose is found. Our future is forged.

Well I know this nation.

We will meet the test.

To protect freedom and liberty, to expand fairness and opportunity.

And we will save democracy.

Biden may have been talking about Putin and Ukraine. Or voting rights. Or Trump and his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Probably it was all three.

As hard as these times have been, I am more optimistic about America today than I have been my whole life.

Because I see the future that is within our grasp.

Because I know there is simply nothing beyond our capacity.

We are the only nation on Earth that has always turned every crisis we have faced into an opportunity.

The only nation that can be defined by a single word: possibilities.

So on this night, in our 245th year as a nation, I have come to report on the State of the Nation, of the Union.

And my report is this: the State of the Union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong.

It is a cliche of the State of the Union address that the President should say, “The State of the Union is strong.” Here Biden put his personal twist on it.

We are stronger immediately than we have been a yr in the past.

And we might be stronger a yr from now than we’re immediately.

Now is our second to fulfill and overcome the challenges of our time.

And we are going to, as one folks.

One America.

The United States of America.

May God bless you all. May God shield our troops.

Thank you, go get ‘em.