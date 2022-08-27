Bienne Terita scores double on debut but Australia’s Wallaroos swept by New Zealand

Five factors went begging when Terita dropped a ball with the road extensive open, however the sevens flyer made amends inside moments to attain a attempt in a Test debut which doubled as her first sport of XVs rugby in about three years.

Both sides endured stints with 14 gamers – first Black Ferns inside centre Chelsea Semple noticed yellow for harmful contact, although she wouldn’t return after being concussed in a collision with Liz Patu – earlier than Atasi Lafai paid the worth for the Wallaroos’ string of repeated infringements.

The Black Ferns took a three-point lead into the break, permitting the hosts to dream of an upset in what was speculated to be a trans-Tasman mismatch.

But the sheer weight of possession noticed New Zealand roll excessive of the Wallaroos’ defence to construct an insurmountable lead with second-half tries to participant of the match Joanah Ngan-Woo and Kendra Reynolds, decreasing Terita’s last-minute effort to a comfort attempt.

