Big alligator walks through Florida neighbourhood instead of Easter bunny. Watch

Easter Sunday was on April 17 this 12 months. But for this Florida neighbourhood, the Easter Bunny did not flip up however despatched its buddy as an alternative – fairly an enormous and albeit scary alligator! The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida took to its Facebook web page with the intention to share a video of this large creature taking a stroll by way of the neighbourhood.

The video is lower than a minute in its length however reveals the alligator stroll by way of the neighbourhood and eventually make its manner right into a lake by the tip of it. The Facebook video was shared with a caption that reads, “First things first: Happy Easter! Secondly, we’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy.”

The caption continues, “We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (…We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be) FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Facebook on April 17 itself and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease presenting humorous references and views. It has additionally obtained greater than 4.6 lakh views on it thus far.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Life in Florida..law enforcement understands that these are not the bad guys…excellent!” “Wow. That’s a big boy!!! Glad he is still swimming in the lake… he was just walking around taking a morning stroll!” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Nothing to see here, just a dinosaur roaming the planet!”

What are your ideas on this video of the massive alligator?