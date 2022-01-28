‘Big Ben’ Roethlisberger chimes out of NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has introduced his retirement after a embellished 18-season NFL profession throughout which he received two Super Bowl championships.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger, a tough-as-nails competitor who was the center and soul of the Steelers offense, retires because the longest-tenured participant in franchise historical past.

“The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships and fueled by a spirit of competition,” Roethlisberger stated in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man.”

‘Big Ben’, who had hinted at retirement in the course of the season, finishes his NFL profession fifth all-time in yards passing (64,088), completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418).

He was chosen by the Steelers with the eleventh decide of the 2004 NFL Draft and shortly made an impression as he received the primary 13 begins of his debut season en path to being named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

With Roethlisberger at quarterback, the Steelers made the play-offs 12 occasions, appeared in 5 AFC Championship video games and went to a few Super Bowls, profitable two of them.

Roethlisberger grew to become the youngest quarterback, at 23 years outdated, to ever win a Super Bowl when the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks within the February 2006 championship recreation.

“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been,” stated Roethlisberger.

“While I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me.”