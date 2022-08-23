Big blow to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

New Delhi: India males’s cricket workforce coach Rahul Dravid has examined COVID-19 constructive and has not travelled with the remainder of the squad. The workforce will assemble in Dubai at the moment forward of the Asia Cup that will get underway on 27 August.

Dravid exhibited delicate signs which have receded.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022,” a BCCI launch stated. “Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022.”

As per stories, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey can be in-charge of the workforce in the meanwhile however a name on whether or not National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will be part of the workforce in Dubai can be taken later.

Dravid hadn’t made the lengthy journey to Zimbabwe for the three three-match ODI collection that India won 3-0. In his absence, VVS Laxman had taken up the role of the head coach.

India’s marketing campaign on the Asia Cup begins on 28 August, a day after the primary match of the version, in opposition to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Other members in the squad akin to KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda can be touchdown in Dubai a little bit later having accomplished their assignments in Zimbabwe.

The tournaments holds significance contemplating it could possibly be the final correct check earlier than the T20 World Cup squads are introduced. The marquee occasion will happen in Australia in October-November.

As per Rohit Sharma, 80-90 p.c of the squad is determined for the T20 World Cup which leaves room for three-four locations which might be up for grabs within the Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are lacking out resulting from accidents.

