Big change coming to sex ed lessons

A landmark resolution will see all Australian faculties introduce a brand new curriculum for college kids from prep to Year 10 from subsequent 12 months.

A landmark resolution will see youngsters from age 5 and up in all Australian faculties study a brand new curriculum from subsequent 12 months.

Education ministers throughout the nation in Senate Estimates on Thursday “unanimously” voted to mandate consent training into the curriculum after gaining momentum due to Sydney non-public college pupil Chanel Contos.

The curriculum can be “holistic” and “age-appropriate”, deal with “comprehensive consent education” and can be applied in 2023.

“I was in a bit of shock when I got the news,” Ms Contos instructed Lisa Wilkinson on The Project on Thursday evening.

“The first time I ever saw the curriculum and what was being proposed, I cried,” she admitted.

It is anticipated matters within the new curriculum for older college students will embrace consent, gendered stereotypes, coercion and energy imbalances.

Kindergarten or “foundation” college students are anticipated to find out about empathy, respectful relationships and searching for permission.

“They’ll be learning about simple things like asking for permission and denying permission… and then as they grow older these concepts get more complex so that by the time they reach high school and we start talking about consent in an explicitly sexual way, these concepts make a lot of sense.”

Exactly one 12 months in the past, Ms Contos took a ballot on her Instagram web page asking her followers in the event that they or somebody they knew had been sexually assaulted in school.

After receiving greater than 200 “yes” responses, she launched an internet petition calling for earlier and extra holistic sexual training classes.

Along with launching the platform Teach Us Consent, her organisation grew to become an area for folks to signal the petition or share their expertise of sexual assault. More than 44,000 folks have signed and greater than 6,600 have shared their story.

The petition gathered 1000’s of testimonies of alleged sexual assault dedicated by highschool college students and subsequently went viral.

“We did it,” she mentioned on Instagram.

“This monumental change has only been made possible because of the tens of thousands of voices that have supported this movement over the last 12 months, the countless hours of volunteer support, and the foundation that was laid before by pioneering activists in this space,” Ms Contos wrote on her Instagram.

Shadow Education Minister Tanya Plibersek mentioned it was “fantastic work”.

“Understanding consent empowers and protects young people,” she wrote on Twitter

Speaking on International Women’s Day final 12 months, the Sydneysider mentioned that it was time for on a regular basis Australians to mirror on the issues they’ll do to encourage change.

She mentioned the size of the difficulty Australia faces has been laid naked.

“We live in a society where sexual assault is normalised due to our attitudes towards gender and sexuality,” she mentioned.

“We all agreed that rape is not OK, but it’s the small actions and throwaway phrases we do allow that have led to the thousands of heartbreaking testimonies of sexual assault.”