Big clue star will keep embarrassing rivals

Tom Trbojevic loved one of the crucial excellent particular person seasons in rugby league historical past final 12 months and appears on monitor to remain on the high of his recreation.

Reigning Dally M medallist Tom Trbojevic will give up ingesting once more this NRL season after reaping the rewards of staying sober for Manly’s 2021 marketing campaign.

Trbojevic took his recreation to new heights final 12 months, producing one of the crucial excellent particular person seasons on document.

The famous person fullback returned from damage and nearly single-handedly hoisted the Sea Eagles from the doldrums to the highest 4.

He scored a staggering 5 hat-tricks and was simply the second participant ever to attain 20 tries and document 20 strive assists in a daily season.

For his efforts, Trbojevic received the Dally M Medal because the NRL’s best-and-fairest participant and likewise took out the Wally Lewis Medal as Player Of The Series within the State of Origin.

On Thursday, Trbojevic confirmed he would ditch the drink once more in a bid to repeat final 12 months’s heroics.

“I’ll go the whole season (without drinking),” Trbojevic mentioned on the NRL’s grassroots season launch on Thursday.

“You feel a lot better within yourself. Your body feels better, you recover quicker, all that type of stuff. It definitely helps and I’ll be locking in again.

“I decided to do it last year. I didn’t know what the outcome was (going to be), but I guess the way I got through the year and played good footy, it helped physically and now mentally.”

Trbojevic mentioned it was not a tough determination to remain sober final season, however would respect his teammates in the event that they selected to not observe go well with.

“It’s a thing I’ve got to do to be the best footy player I can be. It’s not like it’s anything hard. I love playing footy and I want to be the best footy player I can be and the best footy player for Manly,” he mentioned.

“I’m not trying to push it too much on anyone. Everyone kind of does their own thing and has got to prepare individually for them to perform (at their) best.”

Trbojevic is ready to function within the first recreation of the 2022 season on March 10 because the Sea Eagles meet reigning premiers Penrith for what shapes as a mouth-watering conflict of two competitors heavyweights.

Before then, Trbojevic and the Sea Eagles will play their first NRL pre-season trial towards the Wests Tigers on February 18. They’ll then go head-to-head with the Canberra Raiders the next Friday.

