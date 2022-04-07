Big Day Out founder Ken West dies aged 64
Ken West, the founding father of considered one of Australia’s hottest music festivals, has died on the age of 64.
In a press release, West’s household confirmed the creator and promoter of the Big Day Out competition died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning.
“We bring unfortunate news that Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 7th April 2022,” the assertion learn.
“Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully.”
Under West and enterprise accomplice Viv Lees, Big Day Out toured Australia and New Zealand from 1992 via to 2014, attracting worldwide artists reminiscent of Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Chemical Brothers, Rammstein, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Patti Smith amongst others.
The annual summer season competition was held in 5 Australian cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth – and turned native acts reminiscent of Powderfinger, Hilltop Hoods and Spiderbait into family names.
American promoters C3 Presents took full ownership of the festival in 2014 after the Australian director of the occasion, AJ Maddah, bought his shares to the corporate. The promoters introduced the next 12 months’s competition can be cancelled shortly after, amid rumours of dwindling crowds and monetary losses. The present by no means returned.
Ken is survived by his spouse Cathy and son Oliver.