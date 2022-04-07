Big Day Out founder Ken West dies aged 64

Ken West, the founding father of considered one of Australia’s hottest music festivals, has died on the age of 64.

In a press release, West’s household confirmed the creator and promoter of the Big Day Out competition died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning.

Big Day Out founder and promoter Ken West.

“We bring unfortunate news that Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 7th April 2022,” the assertion learn.

“Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully.”