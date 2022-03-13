Big development in Andrew O’Keefe case

Former TV star Andrew O’Keefe will combat to clear his title in court docket after he was charged with assaulting and choking a lady.

One-time Australian TV recreation present king Andrew O’Keefe has formally entered pleas of not responsible to assault and choke costs laid after he allegedly attacked a former intercourse employee.

The 50-year-old appeared wearing jail greens when he confronted Sydney’s Central Local Court on Friday through audiovisual hyperlink from the Metropolitan Reception and Remand Centre at Silverwater jail.

O’Keefe was hit with six costs in January after police alleged that he grabbed a lady by the throat, punched her and pushed her to the bottom.

He pleaded not responsible to all costs, together with deliberately choking an individual with out consent, three counts of frequent assault and one depend of assault occasioning precise bodily hurt.

In the weeks after the arrest police laid an additional cost after they discovered O’Keefe with 1.5g of marijuana. He has pleaded responsible to a cost of possessing a prohibited drug and is but to be sentenced.

Through his legal professionals, O’Keefe has beforehand claimed that he was appearing in self defence and the sufferer of an assault himself.

The complainant in his case has not been charged with any offence.

Since his arrest he has been remanded in custody and this week he misplaced his newest bid for bail within the NSW Supreme Court.

During the bail hearing the crown prosecutor informed the court docket the girl and O’Keefe turned identified to one another when he bought intercourse companies from her and subsequently developed a friendship.

The court docket was informed that O’Keefe claimed earlier than the alleged assaults that the girl had owed him about $20,000 and was pressuring him to offer her extra money to additional a flower enterprise.

O’Keefe, who the court docket was informed has battled addictions to cocaine and ice, had needed bail so he might attend a psychological well being rehabilitation facility for 3 weeks.

The period of the rehab stint was deemed to be not lengthy sufficient and bail was refused.

In the Local Court on Friday and thru his lawyer Sharon Ramsden, O’Keefe requested a listening to date for a Justice of the Peace to probe the assault and choking allegations.

Magistrate Alison Viney set July 18 because the listening to date.

O’Keefe can even return to court docket for an additional listening to in June after he pleaded not responsible to breaching an apprehended violence order put in place to guard a unique alleged sufferer who additionally can’t be recognized for authorized causes.

After a profitable 17-year partnership, Channel 7 dumped O’Keefe following a collection of public scandals and private struggles that reportedly impacted manufacturing of hit recreation present The Chase Australia.

Before launching The Chase, O’Keefe fronted Weekend Sunrise, Deal or No Deal, The Rich List and different prime time specials together with the Logie Awards.

He was awarded an Order of Australia for his work on tv and within the charity area, together with as a former ambassador for anti-domestic violence organisation White Ribbon.