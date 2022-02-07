Americas
Big names, big dollars will dominate as ESPN extends Jimmy Pitaro’s reign
Let’s begin Super Bowl Week with some information.
ESPN management: Disney and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro have agreed to a brand new contract that can run for three-and-a-half years, Sports+ has discovered. ESPN declined remark.
What has Pitaro carried out: Since Pitaro took over for John Skipper in March, 2018, ESPN has undergone a change, with a concentrate on going direct-to-consumer whereas additionally including and retaining reside sports activities.