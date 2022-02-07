Big names, big dollars will dominate as ESPN extends Jimmy Pitaro’s reign

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox every Monday morning.

Let’s begin Super Bowl Week with some information.

ESPN management: Disney and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro have agreed to a brand new contract that can run for three-and-a-half years, Sports+ has discovered. ESPN declined remark.

What has Pitaro carried out: Since Pitaro took over for John Skipper in March, 2018, ESPN has undergone a change, with a concentrate on going direct-to-consumer whereas additionally including and retaining reside sports activities.