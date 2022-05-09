Big NYC office tenants quietly shrink square footage in ‘major reset’

Some massive new Manhattan office-lease signings this yr appeared to bode effectively for the pandemic-battered business market. IBM at One Madison Avenue! Tiffany at 200 Fifth Avenue! HSBC at The Spiral aka 66 Hudson Blvd. — for a mixed complete of about 900,000 sq. toes at excessive rents in high-profile new or redesigned buildings.

But there’s a shadow over the offers as effectively. All of them had been for a lot much less area than the businesses had beforehand, a development that Wharton Property Advisors president Ruth Colp-Haber views as portending a “major macroeconomic reset” looming within the workplace market.

Even as JP Morgan Chase’s new, supertall headquarters tower rises at 270 Park Ave., the financial institution chopped its Manhattan footprint by 400,000 sq. toes in 2021 following a 300,000 square-foot haircut in 2020. CEO Jamie Dimon has urged that extra “consolidation” is within the playing cards.

Most landlords and brokers downplay the menace. They routinely cite constructive knowledge equivalent to a big first-quarter improve in leasing quantity over the primary quarter of 2021 and a gradual discount in sublease availability. Growth by tech corporations equivalent to Facebook and Roku give purpose to be bullish. New and redeveloped towers from Related Companies, SL Green, Tishman Speyer and the Durst Organization proceed to attract high-paying tenants.

But since we regularly give the optimists a platform to cheerlead — and this column has some instances joined within the cheerleading — we’ll flip the mic over to a dissenting view this week.

“When companies move, attention is rightly called to the exciting new lease the tenant has signed and its new building,” Colp-Haber informed Realty Check. “But we have to preserve our eye on the massive image, which is to match the overall sq. footage earlier than and after the transfer.

“Given the trend toward hybrid work and 37 percent office attendance, the key question is, what is the net effect of that move?”

For certain, some main current strikes symbolize important enlargement — Chubb at 550 Madison Ave., Roku to 5 Times Square and PDT at Deutsche Bank Center.

Even so, Colp-Haber says, “The development is evident. With workplace emptiness charges now over 20 p.c, the secular [long-term] bear market in rents is effectively underway except for trophy buildings. This will proceed for a number of years except there’s a dramatic change within the shift to distant work.

“It’s a simple matter of supply and demand — too much office space supply and not enough demand.”