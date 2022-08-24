Big Relief For American Express In India, Can Sign Up New Card Users

American Express has now been discovered compliant of the RBI’s guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday lifted the restrictions on American Express Banking Corp and allowed onboarding of recent home prospects on its card community.

The central financial institution had imposed curbs on American Express Banking Corp for not following its new dominated on “Storage of Payment System Data” efficient May 1, 2021.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular… on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed… on onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect,” the central financial institution mentioned in an announcement.

In April 2018, all fee system suppliers had been directed to make sure that their total knowledge (full end-to-end transaction particulars, info collected, carried, processed as a part of the message, fee instruction) regarding fee programs operated by them is saved in a system solely in India.

They had been additionally required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved System Audit Report (SAR) performed by a CERT-In empanelled auditor inside a specified time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)