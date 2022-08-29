Big Sean partners with Detroit city leaders for Occupy the Corner Finale event

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, rapper Big Sean, and the Boys and Girls Club partnered up for Sheffield’s Occupy the Corner Detroit Finale.

Sheffield stated the occasion is aimed toward placing sources in the neighborhood and bringing hope to these battling poverty and violence.

People in communities round Detroit sit up for this occasion yearly. Not solely does it present much-needed provides for the youngsters going again to high school, however there are additionally quite a lot of enjoyable issues to do, equivalent to meals and it brings individuals collectively.

In addition to festivities for youths, there was free meals, haircuts, backpacks and extra.

“That’s what this is all about. It’s about connecting people with resources and opportunities so that they can improve their quality of life,” Sheffield stated. “People sometimes are just disconnected from city government. We’re never downtown. We’re always in the community.”