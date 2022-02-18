Big Show applies handbrake to steer home Aussies

Australia will likely be homing in on a T20 sequence whitewash after extending its profitable streak over Sri Lanka when the guests couldn’t repel a late batting revival by the Aussies.

Australia’s domination of Sri Lanka of their Twenty20 sequence continued on Friday evening with the hosts seeing off the vacationers by six wickets in entrance of a paltry crowd of 13,175 on the MCG.

Not content material with their unassailable lead of the best-of-five series achieved on Tuesday evening in Canberra, the world champions elevated their benefit to 4-0 and now have a whitewash firmly of their sights after extending their general profitable streak to eight matches.

Australia didn’t have all of it their very own means, although, and the blistering tempo of Lahiru Kumara (2-22 from 4 overs) particularly pinned the hosts down early of their run chase, limiting them to 3-50 and simply two fours after 9 overs, chasing 140 for victory.

But the Aussies’ mini disaster introduced energy hitters Glenn Maxwell (48 not out off 39 balls) and Josh Inglis (40 off 20) collectively, and the star duo ensured there can be no upset end result, combining for 71 runs for the fourth wicket to ease their nation to 4-143 with 11 balls to spare.

While the explosive Maxwell was content material to play the anchor function, ready 26 balls for his first 4, Inglis was the aggressor, smashing three fours and two sixes.

Although Inglis did have a fortunate escape within the twelfth over when, on 19, he hit Jeffrey Vandersay down the bottom for six. Dushmantha Chameera truly took the catch, nonetheless he jumped over the rope within the course of.

After profitable the toss and electing to bowl first, Australia’s bowlers have been additionally put underneath the pump initially by Sri Lanka, which made its finest begin to an innings all sequence, reaching 1-76 within the eleventh over.

But simply as they seemed set to submit a aggressive whole, the wheels fell off stunningly as they misplaced 7-46, together with 6-12 in 20 balls, earlier than crawling to 8-139.

Jhye Richardson (2-20 from 4), enjoying his first T20 worldwide in nearly a 12 months, and Ashton Agar (1-14 from 4) have been excellent for Australia, whereas Kane Richardson (2-44 from 4) was additionally a a number of wicket-taker, however was very costly and conceded 17 runs off the ultimate over.

The main run scorer of the sequence Pathum Nissanka continued his spectacular type line, top-scoring once more for the guests with 46 off 40, together with 4 boundaries, however struggled to search out significant contributions from his teammates.

Maxwell runs out Mendis

The momentum modified within the eleventh over of Sri Lanka’s innings when Maxwell ran out the diving Kusal Mendis (27 off 21) effectively in need of the crease with a spectacular direct hit from mid-on charging in from outdoors the circle because the Sri Lankan No.3 desperately got here again for an ill-advised second run.

Theekshana walks after Wade wizardry

Another good run out occurred within the nineteenth over of Sri Lanka’s dig after a horrible mix-up between Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne noticed them each find yourself on the bowler’s finish. Aaron Finch’s throw to the keeper’s finish from mid-off was means off line, however Matthew Wade athletically charged in direction of the bouncing ball and threw it again on the stumps whereas diving ahead to ship Theekshana packing in sensational type.

The Agar experiment

Australia’s experimentation with the highest order continued, with combined outcomes. Agar didn’t actually give his nation what they wanted as an opener, scoring a pedestrian 26 off 31, and the knock-on impact noticed Finch make simply two coming in at first drop. Ben McDermott’s struggles since making a half-century within the first sport additionally continued, making solely 9 off 10 to again up scores of 18 and a golden duck.

Originally printed as Australia v Sri Lanka T20 Game 4: Aussies extend series dominance to 4-0