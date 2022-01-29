Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rashami Desai gets out of the finale race





After a superb run of just about 4 months, Bigg Boss 15 is about to return to an finish this weekend. The grand finale is all set to be a giant star-studded occasion. The contestants who’ve managed to make it to the highest 6 of the season embrace Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai.

The folks throughout the nation have prolonged their assist to their favorite contestants all through the season. The voting strains have closed and within the subsequent 24 hours, we’ll get the winner. The finale weekend will has a whole lot of twists and turns as the highest six contestants battle it out for the trophy and money prize.

The finale weekend started on Saturday with high 6 contestants battling for the highest 5 spot. In the episode, we noticed the moms of all the highest 6 finalists arrive on the stage with Salman Khan. Seeing their moms, the finalists received emotional and broke down into tears. Salman Khan instructed everybody that the mom is the one who carries the destiny of a kid and even in the present day she has carried the destiny of the finalists.

Later, it was declared that Rashami Desai is the one who has obtained the bottom votes. With this, Rashami’s journey got here to an finish within the present and he or she received out of the finale race. With this, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been declared protected and the highest 5 finalists of the season.

