Bigger 2 And 4 Wheeler Companies Want To Invest In Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the ‘Alternate Fuel Conclave’ (AFC) being held in Pune. Branded as Pune AFC, the assembly is collectively organized by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), and is being held between April 2 to five on the Sinchan Nagar Ground in Shivajinagar. The conclave was kicked on the event of Gudi Padva, and goals to supply a platform for dialogue between key stakeholders on clear mobility and appeal to potential traders in alternate gas expertise.

The conclave may have an EV exhibition on the opening day, and plenty of corporations are additionally reportedly launching new merchandise on the opening day. This can be adopted by an EV rally on April 3 and the conclave will maintain discussions about options to finance India’s transition to EVs and Alternate Fuel autos on April 4 and 5.

“I can’t say particularly about investments but I know for a fact that a lot of investments are coming towards Maharashtra. Bigger companies are coming to Maharashtra, consumption of Maharashtra in four & two-wheelers is highest in the country”, stated Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. ” We have not gone so much into three-wheelers because we already have CNG, unlike other states where they have diesel. I have seen a lot of startups here which want to scale up. So, that scaling up which also will bring in investment, will also be in Maharashtra” he added.

Multiple main vehicle corporations like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Volkswagen are additionally taking part within the exhibition to showcase their EVs, together with analysis expertise underneath EV, hydro and biofuels.

Earlier within the week, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was seen arriving into the parliament in a hydrogen powered Toyota Mirai, which he had launched a pilot undertaking on, as India continues its push in the direction of different gas powered autos.

