‘Bigger in quality’: Brisbane Olympics president promises lean, green Games

Liveris brings worldwide affect to the organising committee after a 4 decade-long profession within the United States and a 20-year affiliation with the Olympics through Dow Chemical’s sponsorship of the International Olympic Committee. He has additionally maintained shut hyperlinks with Brisbane, pledging $40 million in help to UQ in 2018, together with $13.5 million to construct a brand new headquarters for the college of chemical engineering, his self-discipline at college. He will open the brand new constructing in individual this week. KPMG board member Shelley Reys has additionally joined the organising committee. Credit:Brook Mitchell With expertise spanning business and authorities within the US, together with appearing as an adviser to presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Liveris stated the world had moved on from the “bigger and better” one-upmanship of Olympics previous. “We don’t want big for quantity reasons, we want big for quality reasons,” he stated. “We have to learn from the best and showcase the best. I have spent a career abroad being very proud as an Aussie and when I come home and look at the quality of our people, we are much more than a farm, a hotel and a quarry. We have talent that can contribute to the world.”

Brisbane will probably be one of many smallest host cities in current occasions, dwarfed by Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, in addition to future hosts Paris and Los Angeles. It has additionally endured a summer time of catastrophic floods alongside many different areas in Australia hit by bushfire and drought in recent times. Liveris, who was in Brisbane in the course of the 1974 floods, stated the Olympic motion had a key function to play in showcasing the most effective of sustainable know-how, with Australia positioned completely to spearhead local weather options. “In 1974 we were told it was a once-in-100-year event and we’ve had three since then,” he stated. “We have to go down to the ground level of sustainability to make sure humanity doesn’t erode the planet any more. We have to rebuild the planet and make it sacred … we have to globally co-ordinate a response to this challenge and we have the Olympics to showcase these technologies. LA and Paris will be doing the same but we can set the highest bar, to show citizens there is hope but also solutions.”

Australian Olympic Committee boss John Coates welcomed Sunday’s appointments. Loading “The Brisbane 2032 Games are in exceptionally good hands. With Andrew Liveris, we are very fortunate to have such a talented and experienced president at the helm,” Coates stated. “His track record is exceptional and as former long-serving chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical Company, an IOC TOP Partner, Andrew understands Olympic sport and what it stands for. His is a voice that will be listened to at home and internationally. “I congratulate the Prime Minister and Premier on such an outstanding appointment. It’s another excellent example of governments working together to produce a very good outcome.”