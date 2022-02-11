Biggest positive was performance of bowling unit, reckons Rohit Sharma | Cricket News – Times of India
India blanked the West Indies 3-0 as they recorded a simple 96-run win within the third recreation on Friday.
“The biggest positive was obviously our bowling unit. The bowling unit, if I have to differentiate, the fast bowlers and the spinners, they did a great job in this particular series,” Rohit mentioned on the post-match press convention.
“Along with Prasidh (Krishna), (Mohammed) Siraj was outstanding the way he bowled, with a lot of pace again, with the new ball and in the middle.
“Shardul (Thakur) performed a few video games, he bowled nicely within the center and received one alternative with the brand new ball and Deepak (Chahar), was very impressed together with his expertise as nicely, the best way he swung the ball,” he mentioned.
The skipper additionally had phrases of reward for Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna, who took 9 wickets within the sequence.
“Look, truthfully I can not inform you about Test cricket. But, definitely he has impressed everybody together with his bowling on this explicit sequence.
“We were looking for someone like him to come out and bowl those overs in the middle and get us those breakthroughs, and we saw that clearly, the way he bowled in the last two games, with a lot of pace. We could see that he was getting something out of the pitch as well.
“From the workforce’s perspective, it’s a good signal that he was in a position to come out and do this. He is unquestionably a prospect for the longer term.”
Rohit said that the middle-order batting was good in the series after an ordinary show in South Africa.
<p>Rohit Sharma’s tenure as ODI captain began with a 3-0 clean sweep of the West Indies after India put up an all-round performance to win the third and final encounter by 96 runs in Ahmedabad. (Photo credit: BCCI Twitter)</p>
“What we have been fearful about was the truth that, how we problem within the center overs, however our center order batting on this sequence was superb.
“We batted according to the conditions and we had spoken about it for a long time that middle order does not get too many opportunities because the top three bat, but in this series, middle order batted well,” mentioned Rohit.
Skipper additionally backed his predecessor and star batter Virat Kohli and laughed off considerations over his kind.
“Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai? Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar,” quipped Rohit.
“It is a different matter that he did not get a hundred, but in the series against South Africa, he scored two half centuries in three games. I don’t think there is anything wrong. The team management is not at all worried about that,” he added.