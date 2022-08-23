Biggest threat facing Australia

Outgoing Telstra chief government officer Andy Penn has named the “biggest lever” Australia can pull in its efforts to battle cyber assaults.

Mr Penn, who chairs the ﻿cyber trade committee that advises the federal authorities, stated educating individuals about ransomware and different digital threats was the easiest way to forestall them.

“We’re never going to be able to catch everything,” he advised the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday.

“So the one area where we do call out where we think the government could invest more in, in the context of the overall scale of this strategy is in community awareness.”

Mr Penn final 12 months urged the federal government to take a stronger place on ransomware and different varieties of malware because the frequency and depth of cyber assaults will increase.

He stated on Tuesday the federal authorities wanted to take a nationwide strategy to tackling cyber assaults together with investing in its defences.

“As I always describe it, you know if we wanted to rob a bank 100 years ago, you would come down the high street and knock on the door and, and the money would be in the safe at the back,” Mr Penn stated.

“Unfortunately, now you can rob a bank from anywhere in the world and that’s sort of metaphorically what’s happening and that’s the challenge.”

Camera Icon Outgoing Telstra boss Andy Penn says Australia is a lovely goal for cyber criminals. NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage Credit: News Corp Australia

Mr Penn threw his assist behind new Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil’s plans to overtake Australia’s cyber safety technique.

Ms O’Neil will reshape the technique from 2020, which Mr Penn suggested the then-Morrison authorities on.

Mr Penn stated the confluence of technological developments and a extra fractured geopolitical setting had led to a “significant increase” in cyber threats.

“Make no mistake, Australia is an attractive and active target for malicious actors and cyber criminals,” Mr Penn stated.

“The bottom line is, at a time that we’ve become more dependent than ever on doing things digitally and that dynamic is only going to increase, the digital platforms and digital infrastructure on which we rely are at most risk.”

Telstra has within the final 12 months intercepted greater than 1 million malicious emails and 200 million rip-off calls, Mr Penn stated.

And the telco big is obstructing greater than 1500 rip-off textual content messages each minute.