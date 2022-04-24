Biggest WA Anzac Day dawn service return a special moment for 99-year-old veteran

Harold “Charlie” Slater tries to not get emotional when he talks about with the ability to attend the Anzac Day daybreak service in Perth’s Kings Park once more.

The 99-year-old WWII veteran, who joined the two/twenty eighth Battalion within the Australian Army on the age of 18, which was made up of West Australian volunteers, has been attending the state’s largest memorial of the annual observance for many years, however the COVID-19 pandemic has put a maintain on the occasion for the previous two years.

Perth WWII veteran Harold Charlie Slater will be capable to attend the Kings Park daybreak service for the primary time since earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit:Cameron Myles

Even although the pandemic stopped Slater — a retired banking administrator — from going to Kings Park, it didn’t cease him from elevating the Australian flag and holding his personal driveway service in a Floreat cul-de-sac.

“The rest of the street came along and supported me,” Slater stated. “We had a representative from each of the houses in the cul-de-sac.