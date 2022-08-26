Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized

NEW YORK — A mural in Brooklyn depicting music legend Biggie Smalls was vandalized in a single day and the NYPD is attempting to trace down who’s accountable.

The mural is in Clinton Hill, the place Biggie Smalls grew up. Someone spray painted the phrases “East Coast” and threw dark-colored paint on it, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday.

Surveillance video reveals somebody with a canine near the mural. It’s onerous to see what they’re doing, however the individual seems to take out a telephone and take an image or video in selfie mode.

People passing by the vandalized mural on Friday had been indignant.

“It’s disrespect. Why would they do that?” stated Kim Damus.

“That’s my boy. I used to roll with him back in the days. He’s good. He did a lot for the neighborhood too,” stated Abraham Widdi.

“Big Poppa” is only one hit by Biggie Smalls, one of the well-know rappers, also referred to as Notorious B.I.G.

Biggie Smalls was born Christopher Wallace. He was killed in 1997 in a drive-by capturing in Los Angeles.

Wallace grew up in Brooklyn on St. James Place, steps away from the place the mural was vandalized.

“This is unfortunate. A lot of hard work went into putting the artwork up by the artist and also the business owners and the neighborhood really appreciated it. People come from all over the world to come take a picture in front of this mural,” stated LeRoy McCarthy, a Clinton Hill resident.

McCarthy stated he helped get the road title modified to Christopher Wallace Way.

“He’s a part of the fabric of Brooklyn. We celebrate hip-hop’s anniversary and we celebrate Biggie. Biggie is a main part of why New York and hip-hop is what it is today,” stated McCarthy.

The NYPD is investigating and other people hope officers observe down whoever is accountable.

“All this could get fixed, but just to know there’s somebody out here that did that is just not right,” stated Johnny Famous, a Clinton Hill resident. “Whoever did it, the whole world knows cameras out here.”

The mural is on the wall of a magnificence salon. The proprietor wasn’t prepared to talk on digital camera, however stated she’s pissed off.