Bihar: 10-year-old girl killed, four in family injured after house catches fire

ARA: A ten-year-old woman was killed and 4 others in her household have been critically injured after their home at Sonvarsha located below Charpokhri police station of Bhojpur district caught hearth from the spark of bonfire stored in a room on Sunday midnight, police stated.

The incident befell round 1 am once they have been sleeping.

The sufferer was recognized as Kajal, 10-year-old daughter of Rajesh Ram. The others who’re below therapy at Ara sadar hospital are her brothers and their 35-year- previous mom Rachna Devi.

According to Surendra Ram, within the late night of Sunday, her daughter in legislation Rachna Devi was warming her arms along with her little children utilizing bonfire in an earthen pot.

Later on, all of them went to sleep. He was sleeping some metres away in his ‘dalan’. In the night time, flames began popping out from his home. He and different villagers rushed to the home. All the victims have been introduced out from the home.

With the assistance of the villagers, the victims have been rushed to Ara sadar hospital the place Kajal died in the course of the therapy.

The in-charge SHO of Charpokhri police station Raja Ram Prasad stated that the police staff visited each the incident website and the hospital.