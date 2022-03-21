Bihar minor gang-raped, murdered

An eight-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped, brutalised and killed by three males at a village in Bihar’s Banka district, police stated, including that two accused have been arrested whereas hunt for the third is on.

According to the police, the woman had gone lacking on Saturday afternoon from outdoors her home the place she was celebrating Holi along with her brother and different villagers.

The incident occurred at round 12.30 pm on Saturday, Banka superintendent of police Arvind Gupta instructed HT. “Some suspects lured her under the pretext of buying chocolates for her. They abducted her and brought her to an isolated place on an auto-rickshaw,” Gupta added.

The woman’s physique was discovered outdoors the village on Saturday late night, police stated, including that the woman’s blood-stained garments and different proof have been recovered from the spot.

“We got a clue that one of the suspects was a resident of the same village. We detained and thoroughly interrogated him,” stated Gupta. “Police later arrested second accused. After interrogation and search, we recovered the girl’s clothes. Thereafter, the accused confessed to their crime.”

“We will lodge an FIR soon. It is in the process. The accused will be charged under various sections of POCSO act and other Indian Penal Code,” Gupta stated.

When the woman screamed in ache, the accused strangled her to dying and dumped her physique in a culvert close to the railway tracks outdoors the village and tried to cowl it with sand, a police officer stated requesting anonymity.

“The girl was brutalised by the accused… it was an inhuman act,” the officer stated, including they gouged an eye fixed of the minor.

The third accused is the proprietor of the auto-rickshaw used within the abduction of the woman and he too raped the woman, stated one other police officer, who too wished to not be named.

The woman’s father labored as a day by day labourer outdoors Bihar, police stated.

Search is on to nab the third accused, Gupta stated, including that the police are ready for autopsy report. “Further investigation is on,” he added.