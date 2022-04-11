Bihar Officer Among 8 Arrested For Stealing 60-Feet Long Iron Bridge

A gang of thieves had pulled off a unprecedented heist by stealing a 60-foot deserted bridge

Rohtas (Bihar):

The Bihar Police on Sunday arrested eight individuals together with a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the water assets division in reference to the theft of the 60-foot deserted bridge within the Rohtas district, an official mentioned.

Police have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kilograms and different materials from the possession of the accused.

“We have arrested eight persons including an SDO officer of the water resources department in connection with the theft of the bridge. The thieves stole the bridge in connivance with the SDO. We have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kgs and other material,” Ashish Bharti, Rohtas SP instructed ANI.

A gang of thieves who posed as state irrigation division officers had pulled off a unprecedented heist by stealing a 60-foot deserted bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas district in full public view.

According to the police, the thieves arrived with JCBs, pickup vans, fuel cutters, and automobiles, and in 3 days lower off your entire bridge and disappeared.

