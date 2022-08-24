Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns Ahead Of Nitish Kumar’s Floor Test

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha introduced his resignation on the ground of the House

Patna:

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha introduced his resignation on the ground of the House right this moment after an emotionally charged speech through which he expressed anguish over the no-confidence movement moved in opposition to him by the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance).

Mr Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of energy within the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings earlier than the belief vote.

He made a hasty exit from the Assembly, and MLAs of the BJP, virtually all of whom had been carrying saffron scarves and elevating slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, adopted swimsuit.

Earlier, Mr Sinha spoke for practically 20 minutes, claiming that after the sudden change of presidency he wished “to resign on my own” however determined in any other case after he learnt {that a} no-confidence movement had been moved.

“It had become incumbent upon me to respond to the motion. Some of the members moving the motion alleged that I had been undemocratic and dictatorial. This I cannot accept,” mentioned Mr Sinha.



